Boels Dolmans unveil 2019 jersey

Image 1 of 4 Chantal Blaak wears the 2019 Boels Dolmans kit (Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) Image 2 of 4 Chantal Blaak will not wear the new jersey for at least six months as she will be in the kit of national champion (Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) Image 3 of 4 A closer look at the Boels Dolmans 2019 jersey (Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) Image 4 of 4 The back of the Boels Dolmans jersey (Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)

The Boels Dolmans team have unveiled their new-look kit for the 2019 season, a design they dubbed ‘orange with a twist’. The new jersey, once again made by Santini, remains familiar but with a few key changes.

The Dutch outfit have stuck with the colour that has become synonymous with their team, but have opted for a darker, burned orange look for next year. The white of last year’s jersey is all but gone and has been replaced with black accents across the front and side of the jersey and the sleeves. Black jerseys will complement the new design.

Boels Dolmans were the top-ranked team in the Women’s WorldTour after another commanding season. Anna van der Breggen was their best performing rider across the season, winning four of the 24 WorldTour events. However, she won’t be wearing the new jersey after she claimed the women’s road race world title. She is the fourth consecutive rider from the team to wear the rainbow stripes.

There are a number of changes to the Boels Dolmans line-up for next season with three riders leaving and four joining. Lizzie Deignan left the team at the start of the season and will move to Trek-Segafredo next year after taking a year out due to pregnancy. She takes Anna Plichta with her to the newly formed team. Meanwhile, Megan Guarnier will ride with Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank after initially announcing that she would retire at the end of the 2018 season.

Jolien D’hoore is one of the new inductees into the team after making the switch following just one season with the Mitchelton-Scott squad. She will be joined by up and coming rider Eva Buurman (Trek-Drops), Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) and former mountain bike world champion Annika Langvad.