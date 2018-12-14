CCC Team unveil new jerseys and 2019 Giant TCR bike
Former BMC Racing and WaowDeals teams opt for bright orange and black
CCC Team have revealed their 2019 Giant TCR race bikes and their new orange kit for the both men's and women's teams.
The men's team, a merger between BMC Racing and CCC Sprandi, will pair the bikes with Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 groupsets while the wheels and finishing kit come exclusively from Giant. The women's CCC-Liv team - previously WaowDeals - will ride Giant's women specific brand Liv, which the team previously rode between 2009 and 2016.
The jerseys, made by Etxeondo, is similar to that of CCC Sprandi, with some minor refinements and changes due to secondary sponsors. The jersey fades from orange to black at the bottom and the black carries into the shorts.
The primary difference between the men's and women's team jersey is the logo under the CCC name, with the women using the Liv brand on their jersey and the men Reno - the name of the CCC shops in Germany.
Greg Van Avermaet and his CCC Team teammates will have the choice to race aboard the photographed all-rounder Giant TCR or the aero, disc brake-equipped Giant Propel. Marianne Vos and her CCC-Liv teammates will have the options of the Liv Langma and aero EnviLiv.
This season's Pro Continental CCC outfit raced aboard Guerciotti bikes in the team's iconic orange and black colour designs. As they move to the WorldTour for 2019, however, the team has opted for a subtler raw carbon design with white decals and only the Giant bidons retaining the bright orange colour.
Like Team Sunweb this season, CCC Team will use almost all Giant components, including frameset, wheels, bottle cages, saddle, (integrated) seat post, handlebars, stem and bar tape. Only the Shimano groupset and pedals and Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres seem to be non-Giant branded components. The bike also appears to use Shimano's integrated Dura-Ace R9100-P dual-sided power meter.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at the 2019 CCC Team Giant TCR and their new kit.
Frameset: Giant TCR
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P
Wheelset: Giant SLR 0 42mm
Tyres: Vittoria Corsa tubular
Handlebars: Giant Contact SLR
Stem: Giant Contact SL
Headset: FSA
Tape/grips: Giant
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Giant Contact SLR
Seat post: Giant TCR integrated
Bottle cages: Giant Airway Pro
Computer: Giant NeosTrack
