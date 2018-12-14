CCC Team unveil new jerseys and 2019 Giant TCR bike

Image 1 of 21 The new CCC Team jersey (Image credit: CCC Team) Image 2 of 21 Pauliena Rooijakkers takes a picture of Jeanne Korevaar in the new CCC-Liv kit (Image credit: CCC Team) Image 3 of 21 CCC Team's 2019 Giant TCR (Image credit: Chris Auld/CCC Team) Image 4 of 21 Pawel Bernas in the CCC Team kit (Image credit: CCC Team) Image 5 of 21 The back of the CCC Team Jersey (Image credit: CCC Team) Image 6 of 21 The back of the CCC Team kit (Image credit: CCC Team) Image 7 of 21 CCC Team will have black shorts in 2019 (Image credit: CCC Team) Image 8 of 21 The back of the CCC Team shorts (Image credit: CCC Team) Image 9 of 21 The fade on the new CCC Team kit (Image credit: CCC Team) Image 10 of 21 Jeanne Korevaar and Pauliena Rooijakkers showing off the new CCC women's team kit (Image credit: CCC Team) Image 11 of 21 Jeanne Korevaar shows the new CCC women's team kit and bike (Image credit: CCC Team) Image 12 of 21 Amaro Antunes shows off the new CCC Team kit (Image credit: CCC Team) Image 13 of 21 The team will use Giant Contact SLR saddles (Image credit: Chris Auld/CCC Team) Image 14 of 21 Giant TCR bikes have been winning races in the WorldTour since the 1990s (Image credit: Chris Auld/CCC Team) Image 15 of 21 Like last year's Team Sunweb Giant bikes, CCC Team have opted for Giant finishing kit including stem, handlebars and saddles (Image credit: Chris Auld/CCC Team) Image 16 of 21 The low-key black design has contrasting white decals (Image credit: Chris Auld/CCC Team) Image 17 of 21 The team will use Giant NeosTrack computers next season (Image credit: Chris Auld/CCC Team) Image 18 of 21 The Giant carbon wheels are emblazoned with Giant's hashtag #Overachieve (Image credit: Chris Auld/CCC Team) Image 19 of 21 CCC Team decals sit on the fork dropouts (Image credit: Chris Auld/CCC Team) Image 20 of 21 The iconic orange of CCC Team is limited to bidons (Image credit: Chris Auld/CCC Team) Image 21 of 21 Giant also provide the team with handlebar tape (Image credit: Chris Auld/CCC Team)

CCC Team have revealed their 2019 Giant TCR race bikes and their new orange kit for the both men's and women's teams.

The men's team, a merger between BMC Racing and CCC Sprandi, will pair the bikes with Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 groupsets while the wheels and finishing kit come exclusively from Giant. The women's CCC-Liv team - previously WaowDeals - will ride Giant's women specific brand Liv, which the team previously rode between 2009 and 2016.

The jerseys, made by Etxeondo, is similar to that of CCC Sprandi, with some minor refinements and changes due to secondary sponsors. The jersey fades from orange to black at the bottom and the black carries into the shorts.

The primary difference between the men's and women's team jersey is the logo under the CCC name, with the women using the Liv brand on their jersey and the men Reno - the name of the CCC shops in Germany.

Greg Van Avermaet and his CCC Team teammates will have the choice to race aboard the photographed all-rounder Giant TCR or the aero, disc brake-equipped Giant Propel. Marianne Vos and her CCC-Liv teammates will have the options of the Liv Langma and aero EnviLiv.

This season's Pro Continental CCC outfit raced aboard Guerciotti bikes in the team's iconic orange and black colour designs. As they move to the WorldTour for 2019, however, the team has opted for a subtler raw carbon design with white decals and only the Giant bidons retaining the bright orange colour.

Like Team Sunweb this season, CCC Team will use almost all Giant components, including frameset, wheels, bottle cages, saddle, (integrated) seat post, handlebars, stem and bar tape. Only the Shimano groupset and pedals and Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres seem to be non-Giant branded components. The bike also appears to use Shimano's integrated Dura-Ace R9100-P dual-sided power meter.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at the 2019 CCC Team Giant TCR and their new kit.

Frameset: Giant TCR

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P

Wheelset: Giant SLR 0 42mm

Tyres: Vittoria Corsa tubular

Handlebars: Giant Contact SLR

Stem: Giant Contact SL

Headset: FSA

Tape/grips: Giant

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Giant Contact SLR

Seat post: Giant TCR integrated

Bottle cages: Giant Airway Pro

Computer: Giant NeosTrack