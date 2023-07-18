Cyclingnews Awards: Cycling Shoes

My investigation into the best cycling shoes was unlike anything else I've done. While there are some buyers' guides that focus heavily on measurable details about products, the best cycling shoes aren't one of them. I once asked Dr. Andy Pruitt, who holds three patents for the development of Specialized Body Geometry shoes and saddles, why one pair of Specialized shoes worked for me and not another. His answer was almost a laugh and the explanation that "they are different shoes".

There are very few objective measurements that are applicable to cycling shoes. I can weigh them but is the lightest shoe the best? Although I do prefer a light shoe in most cases, that's not universal. Instead of objective measurements, the only thing I could do was go out in every pair of shoes and put them through the paces in a variety of different ways.

Although the guide is now available, I haven't stopped testing shoes. New shoes continue to come to market and there seems to always be a new option I wasn't previously aware of. Through it all, there continue to be some stand out winners.

While there might not be a best cycling shoe for everyone, the 2023 Cyclingnews Awards has provided an opportunity to highlight those standouts. I've taken all the options I've tested, and continue to test, and reduced them to just three winners: A best value option, a best overall, and an honourable mention. Keep reading to see the shoes I continue to love even as others vie for attention.

Best overall

(Image credit: Josh Ross)

As I said, it's not clear what objective measurements actually matter to the final experience when it comes to cycling shoes. That said, I have tended to prefer lightweight shoes. It's not an absolute but, again and again, I like the way it feel to have both lightweight shoes and pedals. Perhaps that comes from the fact that I'm not a big person and I don't put out big watts but, whatever the reason, Giro seems to think I'm not alone. The brand was one of the earliest big names to focus specifically on weight with the Empire lineup.

One of the things that has always come with that focus on weight, from Giro, is laces instead of BOA dials. At only 212g per shoe in a Size 44, the Giro Empire SLX is the most recent top-of-the-line weight focused shoe from Giro and that hasn't changed. I wouldn't take that as a negative though. The Giro laces are extra stretchy, never come untied, and have a special lace garage to make sure they don't flop around. It's true you can't easily adjust them mid-ride but I find much less desire to do so with laced shoes.

I've always enjoyed the look and feel of the Giro Empire SLX shoes and nothing has changed as they've gotten more advanced. The one thing I would love to see added though, even if it meant more weight, is a bit of material to protect the toe from tyre rub. If you have tons of toe overlap, be careful.

Best budget

(Image credit: Josh Ross)

Fizik Tempo R5 Powerstrap
Specifications
Weight: 272g per shoe size 44
Sizes: 36-48 with half sizes available for 37-46
Fastening system: Velcro straps
Colours: Black, Blue, Navy, White/Black, Pink
Sole material: Carbon reinforced nylon
Reasons to buy
+ Great price
+ Comfortable dual zone fastening
+ Available in 2-bolt or 3-bolt versions
+ Pairs well with the overshoes
Reasons to avoid
- No BOA dial
- Missing vent through sole

I promise you, I actually very much appreciate BOA dials for cycling shoes. That said, I don't enjoy BOA dials nearly as much when they are older dials version paired with high quality shoes. Instead, there are less expensive, and lighter, options available.

The Fizik Tempo R5 Powerstrap uses Velcro instead. Not the same kind of Velcro you might have seen before though. The Powerstrap system is the same system you can find on top-of-the-line Fizik shoes such as the R2 Aeroweave and it's highly effective. Instead of being a simple crossover buckle, that doesn't do much, Powerstrap feels similar to a seatbelt, and the lower section pulls from the inside of the big toe. You can pull it tight if you want, or keep it loose but it's quick and fast to do so. There's also a second strap at the top which, again, pulls from the base of the shoe and is highly effective.

Given that the same Powerstrap system exists at multiple price points, that's obviously not where the cost savings shows up. Instead, what you sacrifice is the premium materials used for the upper and you get a non-carbon sole. You probably aren't surprised about that though, and you likely won't miss it a ton. What you might miss is that you can't slide the cleat mounting around in the sole and there's no venting through the nylon. Given the price and comfort, this is still a good shoe but those are your sacrifices.

Honourable mention

(Image credit: Josh Ross)

Crankbrothers Stamp Street Fabio
Specifications
Weight: 393g per side, Size 43.5
Sizes: 40-48 with half sizes available 40-46
Fastening system: Laces
Colours: White/Gum, Black/Gum, Sage/Gum, Purple/Black, Camo/Gum
Sole material: High friction rubber
Reasons to buy
+ Fully Vegan
+ Lace garage
+ Flexible and sticky sole
Reasons to avoid
- Can't clip in

Does a flat shoe, from a mountain biking brand no less, really belong anywhere near a best cycling shoe awards list? I know it's what you are thinking and I understand. I always clip in on every ride with a road bike or a gravel bike. I feel more connected to the bike and my pedaling feels more efficient. I also need the support of a relatively stiff sole as the hours drag on. Around town though it's a different story. When I ride to the store the last thing I want to do is clip in and that can sometimes be a huge challenge in terms of picking shoes. Great pedals help but I've still slipped on my pedal and bashed my shin a number of times over the years.

The Stampstreet Fabio shoes from Crankbrothers are a game changer. To start with you get a comfortable shoe that feels great to wear even when you aren't anywhere near a bike. To that formula there's the addition of a bootie design around the ankle to keep you connected with the shoe, plus there's a lace garage to keep the laces out of the way. The most important piece though is the sticky rubber sole. It's flat and there's enough support to handle riding, I added a pair to my son's wardrobe when he found his minimal shoes hurt to ride in, plus it never slips off the pedal.

The only downside I'm giving is that you can't clip in. It's not a great argument against a shoe not designed for it but I do recognize that some people prefer to have that connection in every situation. There's no choice here so if that's what you want, I gave an alternative in the larger best cycling shoes buyers guide.