Fizik Tempo Powerstrap R5 cycling shoes review: budget shoes done right

The defining feature of the Fizik Tempo Powerstrap R5 is the velcro closure system borrowed from the much more expensive Powerstrap R2. It's fast and comfortable plus easy to adjust while riding. It's also worlds better than what you tend to get on low end shoes with single BOA systems. This is a standout shoe and one of the least expensive available options.

If you want to find the absolute best cycling shoes available, I can walk you through a variety of different ways to evaluate what will be best for you and there are options available for everyone. At least that's true if money is no object. If you've got the money to spend, the choices are actually overwhelming and it's more about focusing on the details that matter to you.

Tech Specs: Fizik Tempo Powerstrap R5 Price: $129.99 / €134.99 Sizes: 36-48 Weight: 249g per side, Size 43 Colours: Black, Blue, Navy, White, Pink

Nobody's budget is unlimited. When you are shopping for cycling shoes on a budget, that's when it can be difficult to find a good option. Every company has to make sacrifices to hit the prices that consumers are looking for, and the question lies in how to do that without negatively affecting the final product.

What Fizik has done is take a feature from the top of the brand's model lineup and allow it to trickle down. The Fizik Tempo Powerstrap R5 has the same closure system you can find on one of the most expensive models in the lineup, the Powerstrap R2 Aeroweave, but in the budget shoe, it's even more brilliant.

Understanding this shoe is all about understanding the Powerstrap system and why it's such a benefit (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Design and aesthetics

Understanding the design of the Fizik Tempo Powerstrap R5 is all about understanding the Powerstrap system. Understandably so, most people have a negative association with Velcro closure systems. The Velcro systems you've likely seen before are narrow and they only pull across the opening in the top of the shoe. In modern cycling shoes you most often see these types of systems over the toes. Many times those systems are so completely ineffective you'd be just as well served without them.

The Fizik Powerstrap is completely different. The strap itself is wide enough, at 3cm, that it's easy to grab and manoeuvre. At the end you'll find a strip of Velcro which, at almost 8cm, has plenty of room for whatever position works for you. Instead of the thick straps you've seen elsewhere, the Powerstrap is reminiscent of a seatbelt. It's only around 1mm thick and, as already mentioned, it's easy to reposition. There's also a difference in how it's integrated.

Instead of just pulling across an opening on the top of the shoe, the Powerstrap system connects to the sole and there are two zones each with its own strap. The front zone connects on the inside of the ball of the big toe and comes across the lower section of the foot before connecting again on the outside of the midsole. The rear section meanwhile connects in only one spot also on the outside of the midsole and loops through the inside of the upper. Each time the Powerstrap connects through the upper, there's also a corresponding series of stitches to anchor that section of the upper to the sole.

Image 1 of 4 Powerstrap not only closes the shoe, it anchors into the sole so that it pulls from the base of the foot (Image credit: Josh Ross) Even in areas where you don't get the actual powerstrap, there's stitching to help reinforce the upper (Image credit: Josh Ross) Two straps allow for a dual zone closure system (Image credit: Josh Ross) While it's not as precise as BOA, you can easily grab and reposition the straps mid-ride (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Not only does the Powerstrap system dominate the design, it also dominates the visual. Fizik offers a number of special edition colours, often available at a hefty discount, as well navy, black, and white but the Powerstrap is always black. Whatever colour you choose, the visual presence of a large black strap criss-crossing back and forth will remain. It's not a bad look but it does mean that anyone who likes a crisp white shoe will have to adjust expectations.

Of course, the Powerstrap system can't work without a supporting system. For the upper that means a synthetic without much detail other than holes for ventilation. When it comes to the base you get, as expected at this price point, a nylon reinforced with carbon. The three-bolt holes for mounting cleats are solid without any adjustability and the whole area is matte which limits the visibility of any scratches. There are front and rear traction plates but, also expected at this price point, they aren't replaceable.

Image 1 of 4 At this price point you won't find a full carbon fibre sole (Image credit: Josh Ross) Despite that, the Nylon composite is plenty stiff enough for long rides (Image credit: Josh Ross) It's odd that Fizik, known for lots of cleat adjustability has none in this shoe (Image credit: Josh Ross) It's also expected at this price point to have moulded traction plates (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Performance

With budget-friendly cycling shoes, the questions all revolve around finding the balance of features vs price or performance vs price. The Fizik Tempo Powerstrap R5 is a rare case of a budget cycling shoe that really punches above its weight.

The aforementioned top-level Fizik Powerstrap R2 Aeroweave is one of my favourite pairs of shoes. I also spent a long time riding with the Fizik Terra Powerstrap X4 gravel shoe. Both shoes share the same Powerstrap system as these entry-level Powerstrap R5 shoes and in every variation, it's the same. There's no cost cutting or change in the design of the Powerstrap as you move from the high-end R2 down to the less expensive X4 or R5. The system is a joy to use and the same across all three shoes.

In fact, in the less expensive shoes like the R5, the Powerstrap has even more impact. The common cycling shoe retention dial from BOA is a technology like any other and any brand that uses those dials will have to pay a licensing fee to BOA. When there's a healthy budget, BOA's top-end Li2 dials are excellent. However, the less expensive BOA dials commonly found on entry-level shoes are a lot less pleasant. Budget shoes usually tend to have only one of them too, making the whole system even worse.

Image 1 of 2 Having such a long run of the Velcro means you never have to compromise on position because you've run out of area to grab (Image credit: Josh Ross) The tongue also has a spot of Velcro to keep it in place (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Using Powerstrap avoids the whole issue. There's no licensing fee so costs stay low and the dual zone system puts just the right amount of pressure throughout your whole foot. Unlike laces, which are another solid solution for a less expensive closure system, if you want to make an adjustment mid-ride, you can. I spent a fair amount of time testing these while riding on Zwift and as the rides stretched and my feet would swell, I regularly made adjustments. The size of the strap is easy to grab while riding and if you pull it up to release it you can either pull it tighter or allow it to loosen. It does lack the precision of BOA but you can do it without issue.

As you can tell, it's easy for me to focus on the Powerstrap system. It's what makes this shoe what it is. That said, just like the design and aesthetics add up to more than the closure system, so does the ride experience. Part of what makes it easy to focus on the Powerstrap is that everything else just works. Sure, you can feel the sole flex a bit. It's not as stiff as some of the high-tech carbon fibre options available but it’s better than the Adidas Road Shoe, and plenty stiff enough. During midweek rides, they were more than stiff enough for racing a friend up a climb without feeling like I was being held back, and on my weekend rides where I spent six hours covering 100 miles, the only thing that stood out to me was the lack of a hole for ventilation. On a hot day, shoes always benefit from having a vent through the sole, but the R5 lacks one.

As far as the upper of the shoes go, it’s more pleasant surprises. What stands out the most is that it's such a counterpoint compared to so many budget shoes. Run your hand across it and it's not at all a plasticky feeling. The upper has just enough cushion and there are no hot spots. The tongue is comfortable, no padding needed, and the rear of the heel even gets the same dots of silicone you also find on more expensive Fizik shoes. In terms of fit and feel, there’s very little difference between the R2 and the R5. The concession to price comes in the form of extra weight and, again, less ventilation compared to the more expensive knit shoes. From a performance standpoint, I was very happy with the R5 using them for midweek training as well as long weekend rides.

Image 1 of 5 Fizik gives no detail about the upper but it's high quality and holds up well (Image credit: Josh Ross) The lack of specific toe protection does mean that if you touch the tyre, you'll leave a mark (Image credit: Josh Ross) The high-quality insole is a surprise at this price point (Image credit: Josh Ross) There's even extra padding over the cleat mount (Image credit: Josh Ross) Oddly, there's also ventilation holes in the insole even though there's no corresponding vent in the sole (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Verdict

What I want to find with a budget cycling shoe is something that's genuinely pleasant and useable. It's expected that the design will lack some of the most innovative features but it should not feel like a chore to wear them. Unfortunately, there are very few options out there that fit that description, but the Fizik Tempo Powerstrap R5 does it well.

The R5 is a comfortable and capable shoe that just happens to not cost much. If you want a lighter, stiffer, more ventilated option then you can pay more and there are options out there, but if you want an entirely workable shoe for most people, this is an excellent place to start.

The main sticking point for a lot of people with the R5 is the lack of BOA dials, but I encourage those looking for a bargain on cycling shoes to think beyond them. Laces are an excellent option but if you prefer the ability to adjust your shoes while riding, the Fizik Powerstrap design makes provides a solution. That's the choice though, if you must have BOA dials you'll need to look elsewhere.