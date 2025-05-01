Fizik Vento Proxy gravel shoes review: Fantastic looking all-rounders, but foot retention could be improved

A well-rounded and great-looking shoe, but not without a few hiccups

By published
A white pair of Fizik Vento Proxy gravel shoes
(Image: © Josh Croxton)

Cyclingnews Verdict

A stunning-looking, well-rounded off-road shoe that's up to the task of racing, but the single Boa struggles to provide a secure fit and the white finish is hard to maintain

Pros

  • +

    Sole is grippy, so great for walking

  • +

    Genuinely some of the best-looking shoes out there

  • +

    Ventilation is excellent

  • +

    Comfortable

Cons

  • -

    It doesn't hold the foot very securely

  • -

    Retention cable gets sticky, doesn't spread load evenly without some faff

  • -

    The metatarsal button is protrusive

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Jump to:
Fizik Vento Proxy: Tech Specs

Intended Use: Gravel, CX, XC MTB

Seasons: Spring, Summer, Autumn

Price: £229.99 / $249.99 / €229.00

Weight: 380g per shoe (EU46)

Colours: Coral and purple / Sky blue and reflective / Light lilac and lime / Black / White 

The Fizik Vento Proxy is a race-focused off-road shoe, with holes to accommodate a two-bolt cleat, a bold but stunning aesthetic and a single Boa dial closure. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes
Design and aestheticsGenuinely stunning shoes. I absolutely love the aesthetic here. The white and blue reminds me of David Beckham's white Adidas Predator football boots. Problem is they're really hard to keep clean. 9/10
PerformanceAs an all-rounder, they're fairly good. The walking grip and comfort is great, and the sole stiffness is more than enough. The foot hold could be improved though. 8/10
Comfort and retentionComfort wise they're great, but that comes at the expense of retention, which is average. For harder efforts I need to overtighten them, which leads to pinchpoints. The cable also gets sticky inside the Boa dial.6/10
WeightAt 380g per shoe, they're relatively competitive even against higher-spec race shoes, but they're not breaking any ground8/10
ValueAt £229 / $249, they're hardly a budget offering, but the performance as an all-rounder goes a long way to offer good value. They're not a year-round shoe though, so you'll need something else for winter if you want to ride outside. 7/10
TotalRow 5 - Cell 1 38/50 (76%)
Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.