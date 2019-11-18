The best Black Friday e-bike deals of 2019

We're still a bit of time out from Black Friday, but most bike retailers are already in the depths of their Black Friday sales. So if you are in the market for a new e-bike, now is the time to act in order to make the most of the best deals that are being offered on 2019 e-bikes.

E-bikes are one of the fastest-growing market segments and have become hugely popular over the past few years. While utilitarian and mountain bikes were quick to adopt motors, road bikes were a little slower. As motor and battery systems have developed to become more compact and lighter, road e-bikes have started seeing more popularity. Now, most of the big brands offer a complete range of road, urban and mountain bikes to meet customer demands.

Where can I find Black Friday e-bike deals?

Despite the clear benefits, e-bikes are still a somewhat controversial subject. To some, they are seen as pointless and a form of cheating but to others, they open up new riding opportunities that wouldn’t be possible without assistance. Road e-bikes are a great equaliser, allowing less capable, older or injured cyclists to ride with faster friends or take on longer routes.

All e-bikes (or pedelec electric bikes) use a pedal-assisted motor system which is housed in either the bottom bracket (mid-drive motors) or built into the rear hub. While hub motors such as the Ebikemotion system, as seen on the new SuperSix EVO Neo, can offer low weight and an almost entirely hidden system, mid-drive motors are generally more powerful. By mounting the motor in the centre of the bike a more sophisticated motor can be used and the ride quality of the bike is improved. Most brands choose motors from either Bosch, Yamaha, Shimano and Fazua and use batteries which are neatly integrated into the frame. Battery sizes vary although the benefits of a smaller, lighter battery are offset by the smaller capacity so when choosing your next bike take battery life into consideration.

We have hunted out the best e-bike deals to save you money on a new bike, don’t hang about as these Black Friday deals won’t be around for long. Unsure which e-bike is the best? Check out our best road e-bike guide for a breakdown of the best road e-bikes available. It is filled with information to help you make the best choice.

Today's best Black Friday road e-bike deals

Cube Agree Hybrid C:62 SL Disc 2019

Was £4,499.00 | Now £3,149.00

Equipped with an Evation motor and 250w battery the Cube Agree comes specced with full Ultegra and carbon FSA cranks. Available in 56cm and 59cm sizes.View Deal

Cube Agree Hybrid C:62 SLT Disc 2019

Was £7,199.00 | Now £5,399.99

Same frame as above but with Dura-Ace and Newmen Advanced SL R.38 carbon wheel upgrades. Available in 53cm, 56cm and 59cm although some options are very low in stock.View Deal

Giant Road E+ 2 Pro 2019

Was £3,199.00 | Now £2,319.99

The aluminium frame houses Giant’s own SyncDrive Pro motor and 500wh EnergyPak battery. The bike comes with 105 and Giant own-brand finishing kit. Both medium and large sizes are in stock.View Deal

Orbea Gain M21 2019

Was £3,999.00 | Now £2,999.00

The Gain M21 is a gravel e-bike with a 1x Sram Force Drivetrain and Mavic Gravel 40mm tyres. Currently available in medium and large. Tredz also has the large Orbea Gain M20 road version on sale at £2,999.View Deal

Lapierre E Xelius 600 2019

Was £4,399.00 | Now £3,299.00

Based on Lapierre’s Xelius SL road frame, this e-bike is equipped with a Fazua motor and a 250wh battery. Available in 49cm, 52cm and 55cm.View Deal

Colnago E64 Ultegra 2019

Was £5,200.00 | Now £4,160.00

To Colnago fans, the thought of a Colnago e-bike amounts to sacrilege but this doesn’t stop the E64 being a superb road e-bike. A carbon frame, Shimano Ultegra with Ebikemotion’s hub motor make the E64 solid performer. Available in two colours in all sizes between 49cm and 58cmView Deal

Bianchi Aria E-Road Ultegra Disc Women’s 2019

Was £4,500.00 | Now £3,995.00

Bianchi’s Inner Power Drive system uses Ebikemotion’s X35 V.2 rear hub motor and is powered by a 250wh battery. The Aria is sleek and packed with tech. Only one 50cm left so be quick.View Deal

Still unsure on the best road bike for you?