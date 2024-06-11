Best bike accessories: Tools, parts and upgrades for your bike

One of the great joys of riding a bike is that the best bike accessories for a road bike are usually reasonably cheap and easy to add, allowing you to personalise your bike to suit your needs and preferences.

While the best bike upgrades such as new wheels or a power meter can be expensive, many accessories can make a difference to your rides for a relatively small outlay.

We've got separate guides to the best commuter bike accessories and the best gravel bike accessories, so here we'll broaden out to the extras that can make the best road bikes and best hybrid bikes that much more enjoyable to ride.

There are more details for each accessory below, as well as our pick of some products we'd be happy to buy for each category.

What are the best bike accessories?

New bar tape

Bar tape has a tendency to look tired quite quickly, particularly in lighter colours and white especially. No end of scrubbing will often still leave it looking scruffy. It’s an easy bike part to replace and the best bar tape can improve grip or make your handlebars more comfortable to hold.

Fresh bar tape is easy to wrap once you get the hang of it and with most, you can unwrap and start again if something has gone wrong. Just choose a dark colour if you want to escape extra cleaning and scrubbing.

Bottle cages

If you’re riding any distance, you’ll need to drink something, even if the weather is cold and wet. If it’s hot, fluid intake is vital to avoid dehydration.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The best bottle cages will keep your water bottles in place however bumpy things get. They can be lightweight, stylish and inexpensive too. We've tested a wide range of bottle cages and our guide to the best bottle cages will help you to choose.

New bottles

To go with your shiny new bottle cages, a new set of water bottles will complete the pro look. They’ll be more hygienic than those tatty old ones with the scratched-off logos too. Some of the best water bottles for cycling will even save you weight, while others will keep your drink hot or cold and others will stop your cap from getting filthy when you ride in wet weather or on dirty roads.

Lights

We’d recommend fitting a set of the best bike lights and using them even during the daytime to ensure that you can be seen. If you’re riding at night they’re vital; even early and late in the day the sun can make it difficult for other road users to spot a cyclist and flashing front and rear lights can make you more visible. Choosing the best budget bike lights doesn't need to be expensive either.

Bontrager Ion/Flare $109.99 at Trek Bicycle $129.99 at Trek Bicycle Check Amazon The Ion 200 and Flare can be bought separately or as a pair. They're compact and offer long run times, as well as good visibility from a distance. A built-in light sensor allows them to adjust their brightness to the conditions and they can easily be helmet mounted. Knog Blinder Road 600 $55.60 at Amazon The Knog Blinder Road 600 provides enough light to see to ride on unlit roads, with a spot and a flood LED light. It's easy to mount on the bars and there's the option to add a mount to fit under a cycling computer. The light has cable-free USB charging and a low 70g weight. Exposure TraceR Check Amazon The Exposure TraceR rear light is very compact, made of aluminium and weighs just 35g. It packs plenty of light with 75 lumens peak output and, particularly in pulse mode, has a good runtime. There's a Trace front light to match, with equally impressive stats.

Bell

For some inexplicable reason, pedestrians may grumble if you call out “bike” or “good morning” as you approach. So if you want to make your presence known in a more impersonal way, a bell is a useful add-on.

The best bike bells are compact enough not to get in the way, look smart and have a satisfyingly loud and resonant tone, you can listen to each bells sound in our buyers guide too.

Bike computer

A bike computer will add a lot to your ride. Even a budget GPS bike computer will tell you how far and how fast you’ve ridden and how long you’ve been going. It will also provide navigation and most will tell you when a hill is coming up and how long is left as you tackle it. Spend more and the best cycling computers will do a lot more.

Once you’re home, you can upload your data to the brand’s website, then pore over your ride stats, see where you went faster or slowed up and will have a permanent record of your ride.

Mudguards

Most new bikes don’t come with mudguards, but they’ll make life much more pleasant if you ride in the rain or on wet roads. The best bike mudguards are easy to add to your bike though, most are relatively inexpensive, and many bikes are now sold with the clearance and mudguard eyes that make fitting the mudguards a lot easier than in the past.

Saddle bag

One inevitability of cycling is that you’re going to need to carry stuff if you want to feed yourself, fix a mechanical on the road or have another layer in case you’re too hot or cold or it starts to rain. Jersey pockets can only cope with so much before they start to sag and feel uncomfortable. You’re also going to have to remember to pack everything before you set out.

The best saddle bags offer an easy way to add extra carrying capacity. It doesn’t have to be large to hold many of the essentials that you don’t need to access every ride but still want to bring along.

Bar bag

Bar bags are back in fashion and will augment the carrying capacity of a saddle bag or serve as a substitute. Many are compact enough not to get in the way as you ride but add useful stowage.

The best bar bags are a handy add-on, as they're easy to access while riding, making it a natural place to keep food and a windproof or waterproof jacket or a pair of arm warmers.

Mini pump

Sooner or later, you’re going to need to pump up your tyres while on a ride. The best mini pumps can make this less painful, although there’s a compromise between having a small, light pump that’s easier to carry but takes more effort to use or a larger, heavier pump that may be more efficient.

Whichever you choose, you can usually stash your mini pump in a jersey pocket or use the frame mount to avoid taking up pocket space and increasing pocket sag.

CO2 inflator

You can save yourself a lot of time reinflating your tyre after a flat with a CO2 inflator. They’re also more compact than a mini pump and so easier to carry and you can usually reach higher pressures more easily too.

Although the best road bike tyres are now typically 28mm wide or more, so high pressure isn’t such an issue, the ability to fill wider tyres with less effort is welcome.

Multi tool

Another item that you’re likely to need sooner or later, the best bike multi-tools will allow you to tweak your derailleurs, tighten your headset and perform no manner of other small adjustments while out riding.

More importantly, if your bike has thru-axles rather than quick-release wheels, you may need a multitool to be able to remove your wheel to fix a flat.

New saddle

If you and your saddle don’t get along, it might be time to part ways. The best road bike saddles and women's road bike saddles can make riding a lot more comfortable and don’t need to be picked at random, as most saddle companies have a fitting system. You can also find saddle libraries, try-before-you-buy or money-back guarantees for saddles at many bike shops.

New handlebar

Handlebars are pretty easy to replace if you want one that is more comfortable, more aero, a different width or lighter. One piece bars and stems are harder to install, but a regular round bar is pretty simple to change.

Make sure you retighten everything to the specified torque, ideally using a torque wrench. It’s a good opportunity to replace your bar tape at the same time.