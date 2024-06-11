Best bike accessories: Tools, parts and upgrades for your bike

By
published

Here’s our pick of some of the best bike accessories to help upgrade your bike and kit

Jump to:
Best bike accessories: Quick list

1. New bar tape
2. Bottle cages
3. Bottles
4. Lights
5. Bell
6. Bike computer
7. Mudguards
8. Saddle bag
9. Bar bag
10. Mini pump
11. CO2 inflator
12. Multi tool
13. Saddle
14. New handlebar

One of the great joys of riding a bike is that the best bike accessories for a road bike are usually reasonably cheap and easy to add, allowing you to personalise your bike to suit your needs and preferences.

Supacaz Super Sticky Kush

If you're after colour and design choice, you've come to the right place with Supacaz. There's even an oil slick option to match your new SRAM Red chain. It's not just about colours though, Sticky Kush has a soft foam core and grippy feel, as well as quality alloy bar end plugs.

Lizard Skins DSP V2

Another quality, grippy option, Lizard Skins has 2.5mm and 3.2mm thicknesses available, so you can choose how much cushioning you want. Its rubbery surface texture means that you won't lose your grip in the wet and there's a good range of colours on offer too.

Brooks tape

Brooks Leather

If you want an appropriate addition to a retro bike or just want a classy finish to your bars, the Brooks leather tape is for you. It's available in five colours and should wear in for a durable, smooth finish, although you'll not get the padding of synthetic tapes.

Elite Custom Race Plus

A pro-level choice, the Custom Race Plus is low in weight and high in bottle retention, making it an ideal option for amateurs too. There are plenty of colour options available, so you can match your frame and it's not much heavier than much pricier carbon options.

Tacx Deva bottle cage

Tacx Deva

Another low-priced plastic option that does the job, weighs under 30g and comes in a range of colours, the Tacx Deva holds your bottle in place well. It's another cage used by the pros, who often don't need to worry too much about weight as their bikes hit the UCI's 6.8kg limit.

Elite Vico Carbon

Although there are plenty of carbon cage options out there, the Vico is not too pricey and at 25g will save you 15g over the Custom Race Plus. Otherwise, the design is the same and the carbon is accented with a range of colours, so you're not confined to all-black.

Elite Fly ultra-lightweight water bottle in red as featured in the best water bottles for cycling

Elite Fly

Elite has bottles sewn up, as well as cages. The updated Fly has a gripper surface and softer nozzle, but still saves 40g on a standard bottle. It comes in loads of colours and three sizes and there's an MTB version with a cap if you want to keep your top clean on gravel rides.

CamelBak Podium

Camelbak Podium

The Podium comes with a lockable valve, so you won't have your drink sloshing over your frame as you ride. It can now be disassembled for easier cleaning and the Podium comes in insulated and metal versions and with a cap, helping to keep your drink cool and dirt-free.

Two Specialized bottle standing side by side, one in clear and one in grey, as featured in best water bottles for cycling

Specialized Purist

Specialized coats the inside of its Purist bottle with non-stick silica. This helps stop mould from taking hold, so your bottle's contents won't taste off. It won't taste of plastic either and the Purist bottle is easy to keep clean. Specialized offers plenty of colours and designs too.

Bontrager Ion 200 RT & Flare RT

Bontrager Ion/Flare

The Ion 200 and Flare can be bought separately or as a pair. They're compact and offer long run times, as well as good visibility from a distance. A built-in light sensor allows them to adjust their brightness to the conditions and they can easily be helmet mounted.

Knog Blinder 600

Knog Blinder Road 600

The Knog Blinder Road 600 provides enough light to see to ride on unlit roads, with a spot and a flood LED light. It's easy to mount on the bars and there's the option to add a mount to fit under a cycling computer. The light has cable-free USB charging and a low 70g weight.

Exposure TraceR rear light

Exposure TraceR

The Exposure TraceR rear light is very compact, made of aluminium and weighs just 35g. It packs plenty of light with 75 lumens peak output and, particularly in pulse mode, has a good runtime. There's a Trace front light to match, with equally impressive stats.

Lezyne Classic bell

Lezyne Classic Shallow

Lezyne sells two bells, both with a brass dome, one shallow and the other mushroom shaped and in two sizes. All are loud and resonant. They have a sprung striker and mount to your bars either with a rubber band or a screw-on mount. 

Christmas gifts for him

Knog Oi Classic

Knog's bell wraps around your bars, so it's lower profile; there are two diameters to fit different bar widths. It's still plenty loud though and the four colour options include brass and copper, for a stylish look.

Portland Alexander Graham bell

Portland Alexander Graham

The mount for Portland Design's bell replaces a spacer under your headset, for neat integration without bolts, which allows you to keep your handlebars free. It has a loud, clear ring and there's a range of dome colours available.

Wahoo Elemnt Roam V2 bundle

Wahoo Elemnt Roam

Version 2 of Wahoo's larger format computer boasts ease of use and good GPS accuracy thanks to multi-band GPS. It's easy to use thanks to a clear interface and tight integration with Wahoo's smartphone app.

Garmin Edge 840 square

Garmin Edge 840

Garmin's Edge 840 boasts a colour touchscreen and a compact format. You can also buy the Edge 540, which is button-only. Both give you loads of functionality to track your ride and the option of solar charging.

Hammerhead Karoo

Hammerhead Karoo

The Hammerhead Karoo offers very clear graphics and ease of use from its smartphone-like touchscreen. It's brilliant colour screen and strong navigation are the Karoo's strong points.

SKS Speedrocker Road

SKS Speedrocker

SKS's Speedrocker mudguards use a mix of velcro and rubber straps for good coverage, great if your road bike doesn't have mudguard mounts. The rear mudguard should keep you drier - not so anyone behind you.

Back to work deals

SKS Bluemels

An aluminium core with a plastic outer and stainless steel bolts add durability to the Bluemels mudguards. It also saves weight and makes fitting to your bike easier. There are plenty of sizes to suit different types of bikes.

Bontrager NCS mudguards square

Bontrager NCS

Bontrager's NCS mudguards are available in either metal (in the US only) or plastic. They're durable and include a removable plastic flap. There's even a mounting point incorporated for the brand's Flare rear light.

Silca Mattone

Silca Mattone

Silca's saddle pack is a premium option, but it does provide a good amount of storage space without swamping the rear of your bike. It's held on by a Boa strap, making tightening to your seat rails easy and avoiding movement.

Topeak Burrito

Topeak Burrito

The Topeak Burrito rolls up, with three compartments inside, so you don't need to scratch around to find its contents. It folds up neatly, is well constructed and the wide velcro strap holds it in place well.

Lezyne M Caddy

Lezyne M-Caddy

Lezyne sells a range of M-Caddy options, including this strapped version and a quick release version. It also sells the bag with tools; you can choose a tubeless kit or a tubed tyre repair kit with a pump or a CO2 inflator. 

Best bar bags

Topeak Tubular Barbag

The 3.8-litre capacity of this Topeak bag, plus two pockets and an elastic cord provides plenty of capacity. There's internal organisation and the bag is held in place by two velcro straps.

Best bar bags

Rapha Explore Bar Bag

The Rapha Explore bar bag has a rectangular shape rather than being cylindrical. A shoulder strap makes the Explore bar bag easy to use off-bike, while velcro straps secure it to your bars. 

Best bar bags

Restrap Canister

Not as large at 1.5 litres, nevertheless the Restrap Canister provides room for the essentials. Two small side pockets are good for waste and there's a strap for a small light too.

Mini pumps

Topeak Race Rocket HP

The Race Rocket comes in a range of lengths and colours, with an integrated hose with a screw-on head for a firm seal on the valve. The HP versions are also narrower to make inflation to higher pressures easier.

Mini pumps

Silca Tattico

Silca's mini pump may be expensive, but it's very robust and efficient. With an integral hose with a locking head and plenty of grip on the barrel, it will soon get you riding again.

Mini pumps

Lezyne Pocket Drive

Very compact, the Lezyne Pocket Drive has a robust hose that screws onto the valve for a tight fit. Despite its small size, it will get your tyres inflated fast and spares are available.

bets co2 inflators

Silca Eolo

Another quality option from Silca, the Eolo inflator is tiny and efficient, with fast inflation. While there's no possibility of modulating the flow with the Eolo III, the Eolo IV includes a valve.

bets co2 inflators

Birzman Roar

Birzman's inflator works fast, is leak-free and comes with an option of either an insulating sleeve or a canister, so your hands won't get frozen while using it. 

bets co2 inflators

Muc-Off CO2 Inflator

Muc-Off's inflator is easy to use and screws onto the valve and the canister, so there's no leakage. The button is insulated, so you won't freeze your thumb.

Lezyne Rap II

Lezyne RAP II

The Rap II is lightweight and simple, with four hex heads, a Torq head and a Phillips screwdriver. That covers the essentials and should get you running again, fixing the majority of problems out on the road.

The Topeak Ratchet Rocket Lite DX+ on a white background

Topeak Ratchet Rocket Lite NTX+

Topeak's compact nylon case houses a ratchet and 11 interchangeable bits, as well as a torque adapter so that you don't overtighten your bolts. There's even a chain tool enclosed.

Park Tool MT 40

Park Tool MT-40

The MT-40 incorporates a CO2 inflator, a chain breaker and an array of hex and Torq heads. Its comprehensive range does mean it's a bit more bulky than some though. 

Fabric Line-S Saddle review

Fabric Line-S Race

Fabric's Line-S saddle comes in three spec levels and two widths. There's comfortable padding and the flex and wide cut-out help to avoid discomfort.

Best road bike saddles: Prologo Scratch M5 PAS

Prologo Scratch M5

The Scratch M5 is designed for on and off-road riding, with three densities of foam at the top to help distribute pressure more evenly.

A close up of the Pro Stealth Carbon Saddle on a stone floor

Pro Stealth

Pro's Stealth saddle was originally designed for time trials, but it's popular with road and gravel bike riders. Its short and wide shape includes a wide cut-out.

Road bike handlebars

Pro Vibe

The Pro Vibe carbon bars are very light and have a flattened top section for hand comfort. There's internal routing for a clean and aero front end.

Road bike handlebars

Deda Zero100 RHM

A quality, modern alloy bar with a compact shape, Deda's Zero 100 RHM has a groove to seat the cables and is sold in widths down to 38cm.

Road bike handlebars

Vision Trimax aero

Made of alloy rather than carbon, unlike most aero bars, the Trimax Aero has internal cable routing and a similar wing shape to Vision's carbon bars.

Paul Norman

Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages. 