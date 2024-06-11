Best bike accessories: Tools, parts and upgrades for your bike
Here’s our pick of some of the best bike accessories to help upgrade your bike and kit
Quick list
1. New bar tape
2. Bottle cages
3. Bottles
4. Lights
5. Bell
6. Bike computer
7. Mudguards
8. Saddle bag
9. Bar bag
10. Mini pump
11. CO2 inflator
12. Multi tool
13. Saddle
14. New handlebar
One of the great joys of riding a bike is that the best bike accessories for a road bike are usually reasonably cheap and easy to add, allowing you to personalise your bike to suit your needs and preferences.
While the best bike upgrades such as new wheels or a power meter can be expensive, many accessories can make a difference to your rides for a relatively small outlay.
We've got separate guides to the best commuter bike accessories and the best gravel bike accessories, so here we'll broaden out to the extras that can make the best road bikes and best hybrid bikes that much more enjoyable to ride.
There are more details for each accessory below, as well as our pick of some products we'd be happy to buy for each category.
What are the best bike accessories?
New bar tape
Bar tape has a tendency to look tired quite quickly, particularly in lighter colours and white especially. No end of scrubbing will often still leave it looking scruffy. It’s an easy bike part to replace and the best bar tape can improve grip or make your handlebars more comfortable to hold.
Fresh bar tape is easy to wrap once you get the hang of it and with most, you can unwrap and start again if something has gone wrong. Just choose a dark colour if you want to escape extra cleaning and scrubbing.
If you're after colour and design choice, you've come to the right place with Supacaz. There's even an oil slick option to match your new SRAM Red chain. It's not just about colours though, Sticky Kush has a soft foam core and grippy feel, as well as quality alloy bar end plugs.
Another quality, grippy option, Lizard Skins has 2.5mm and 3.2mm thicknesses available, so you can choose how much cushioning you want. Its rubbery surface texture means that you won't lose your grip in the wet and there's a good range of colours on offer too.
If you want an appropriate addition to a retro bike or just want a classy finish to your bars, the Brooks leather tape is for you. It's available in five colours and should wear in for a durable, smooth finish, although you'll not get the padding of synthetic tapes.
Bottle cages
If you’re riding any distance, you’ll need to drink something, even if the weather is cold and wet. If it’s hot, fluid intake is vital to avoid dehydration.
The best bottle cages will keep your water bottles in place however bumpy things get. They can be lightweight, stylish and inexpensive too. We've tested a wide range of bottle cages and our guide to the best bottle cages will help you to choose.
A pro-level choice, the Custom Race Plus is low in weight and high in bottle retention, making it an ideal option for amateurs too. There are plenty of colour options available, so you can match your frame and it's not much heavier than much pricier carbon options.
Another low-priced plastic option that does the job, weighs under 30g and comes in a range of colours, the Tacx Deva holds your bottle in place well. It's another cage used by the pros, who often don't need to worry too much about weight as their bikes hit the UCI's 6.8kg limit.
Although there are plenty of carbon cage options out there, the Vico is not too pricey and at 25g will save you 15g over the Custom Race Plus. Otherwise, the design is the same and the carbon is accented with a range of colours, so you're not confined to all-black.
New bottles
To go with your shiny new bottle cages, a new set of water bottles will complete the pro look. They’ll be more hygienic than those tatty old ones with the scratched-off logos too. Some of the best water bottles for cycling will even save you weight, while others will keep your drink hot or cold and others will stop your cap from getting filthy when you ride in wet weather or on dirty roads.
Elite has bottles sewn up, as well as cages. The updated Fly has a gripper surface and softer nozzle, but still saves 40g on a standard bottle. It comes in loads of colours and three sizes and there's an MTB version with a cap if you want to keep your top clean on gravel rides.
The Podium comes with a lockable valve, so you won't have your drink sloshing over your frame as you ride. It can now be disassembled for easier cleaning and the Podium comes in insulated and metal versions and with a cap, helping to keep your drink cool and dirt-free.
Specialized coats the inside of its Purist bottle with non-stick silica. This helps stop mould from taking hold, so your bottle's contents won't taste off. It won't taste of plastic either and the Purist bottle is easy to keep clean. Specialized offers plenty of colours and designs too.
Lights
We’d recommend fitting a set of the best bike lights and using them even during the daytime to ensure that you can be seen. If you’re riding at night they’re vital; even early and late in the day the sun can make it difficult for other road users to spot a cyclist and flashing front and rear lights can make you more visible. Choosing the best budget bike lights doesn't need to be expensive either.
The Ion 200 and Flare can be bought separately or as a pair. They're compact and offer long run times, as well as good visibility from a distance. A built-in light sensor allows them to adjust their brightness to the conditions and they can easily be helmet mounted.
The Knog Blinder Road 600 provides enough light to see to ride on unlit roads, with a spot and a flood LED light. It's easy to mount on the bars and there's the option to add a mount to fit under a cycling computer. The light has cable-free USB charging and a low 70g weight.
The Exposure TraceR rear light is very compact, made of aluminium and weighs just 35g. It packs plenty of light with 75 lumens peak output and, particularly in pulse mode, has a good runtime. There's a Trace front light to match, with equally impressive stats.
Bell
For some inexplicable reason, pedestrians may grumble if you call out “bike” or “good morning” as you approach. So if you want to make your presence known in a more impersonal way, a bell is a useful add-on.
The best bike bells are compact enough not to get in the way, look smart and have a satisfyingly loud and resonant tone, you can listen to each bells sound in our buyers guide too.
Lezyne sells two bells, both with a brass dome, one shallow and the other mushroom shaped and in two sizes. All are loud and resonant. They have a sprung striker and mount to your bars either with a rubber band or a screw-on mount.
Knog's bell wraps around your bars, so it's lower profile; there are two diameters to fit different bar widths. It's still plenty loud though and the four colour options include brass and copper, for a stylish look.
The mount for Portland Design's bell replaces a spacer under your headset, for neat integration without bolts, which allows you to keep your handlebars free. It has a loud, clear ring and there's a range of dome colours available.
Bike computer
A bike computer will add a lot to your ride. Even a budget GPS bike computer will tell you how far and how fast you’ve ridden and how long you’ve been going. It will also provide navigation and most will tell you when a hill is coming up and how long is left as you tackle it. Spend more and the best cycling computers will do a lot more.
Once you’re home, you can upload your data to the brand’s website, then pore over your ride stats, see where you went faster or slowed up and will have a permanent record of your ride.
Version 2 of Wahoo's larger format computer boasts ease of use and good GPS accuracy thanks to multi-band GPS. It's easy to use thanks to a clear interface and tight integration with Wahoo's smartphone app.
Garmin's Edge 840 boasts a colour touchscreen and a compact format. You can also buy the Edge 540, which is button-only. Both give you loads of functionality to track your ride and the option of solar charging.
The Hammerhead Karoo offers very clear graphics and ease of use from its smartphone-like touchscreen. It's brilliant colour screen and strong navigation are the Karoo's strong points.
Mudguards
Most new bikes don’t come with mudguards, but they’ll make life much more pleasant if you ride in the rain or on wet roads. The best bike mudguards are easy to add to your bike though, most are relatively inexpensive, and many bikes are now sold with the clearance and mudguard eyes that make fitting the mudguards a lot easier than in the past.
SKS's Speedrocker mudguards use a mix of velcro and rubber straps for good coverage, great if your road bike doesn't have mudguard mounts. The rear mudguard should keep you drier - not so anyone behind you.
An aluminium core with a plastic outer and stainless steel bolts add durability to the Bluemels mudguards. It also saves weight and makes fitting to your bike easier. There are plenty of sizes to suit different types of bikes.
Bontrager's NCS mudguards are available in either metal (in the US only) or plastic. They're durable and include a removable plastic flap. There's even a mounting point incorporated for the brand's Flare rear light.
Saddle bag
One inevitability of cycling is that you’re going to need to carry stuff if you want to feed yourself, fix a mechanical on the road or have another layer in case you’re too hot or cold or it starts to rain. Jersey pockets can only cope with so much before they start to sag and feel uncomfortable. You’re also going to have to remember to pack everything before you set out.
The best saddle bags offer an easy way to add extra carrying capacity. It doesn’t have to be large to hold many of the essentials that you don’t need to access every ride but still want to bring along.
Silca's saddle pack is a premium option, but it does provide a good amount of storage space without swamping the rear of your bike. It's held on by a Boa strap, making tightening to your seat rails easy and avoiding movement.
The Topeak Burrito rolls up, with three compartments inside, so you don't need to scratch around to find its contents. It folds up neatly, is well constructed and the wide velcro strap holds it in place well.
Lezyne sells a range of M-Caddy options, including this strapped version and a quick release version. It also sells the bag with tools; you can choose a tubeless kit or a tubed tyre repair kit with a pump or a CO2 inflator.
Bar bag
Bar bags are back in fashion and will augment the carrying capacity of a saddle bag or serve as a substitute. Many are compact enough not to get in the way as you ride but add useful stowage.
The best bar bags are a handy add-on, as they're easy to access while riding, making it a natural place to keep food and a windproof or waterproof jacket or a pair of arm warmers.
The 3.8-litre capacity of this Topeak bag, plus two pockets and an elastic cord provides plenty of capacity. There's internal organisation and the bag is held in place by two velcro straps.
The Rapha Explore bar bag has a rectangular shape rather than being cylindrical. A shoulder strap makes the Explore bar bag easy to use off-bike, while velcro straps secure it to your bars.
Not as large at 1.5 litres, nevertheless the Restrap Canister provides room for the essentials. Two small side pockets are good for waste and there's a strap for a small light too.
Mini pump
Sooner or later, you’re going to need to pump up your tyres while on a ride. The best mini pumps can make this less painful, although there’s a compromise between having a small, light pump that’s easier to carry but takes more effort to use or a larger, heavier pump that may be more efficient.
Whichever you choose, you can usually stash your mini pump in a jersey pocket or use the frame mount to avoid taking up pocket space and increasing pocket sag.
The Race Rocket comes in a range of lengths and colours, with an integrated hose with a screw-on head for a firm seal on the valve. The HP versions are also narrower to make inflation to higher pressures easier.
Silca's mini pump may be expensive, but it's very robust and efficient. With an integral hose with a locking head and plenty of grip on the barrel, it will soon get you riding again.
Very compact, the Lezyne Pocket Drive has a robust hose that screws onto the valve for a tight fit. Despite its small size, it will get your tyres inflated fast and spares are available.
CO2 inflator
You can save yourself a lot of time reinflating your tyre after a flat with a CO2 inflator. They’re also more compact than a mini pump and so easier to carry and you can usually reach higher pressures more easily too.
Although the best road bike tyres are now typically 28mm wide or more, so high pressure isn’t such an issue, the ability to fill wider tyres with less effort is welcome.
Another quality option from Silca, the Eolo inflator is tiny and efficient, with fast inflation. While there's no possibility of modulating the flow with the Eolo III, the Eolo IV includes a valve.
Birzman's inflator works fast, is leak-free and comes with an option of either an insulating sleeve or a canister, so your hands won't get frozen while using it.
Muc-Off's inflator is easy to use and screws onto the valve and the canister, so there's no leakage. The button is insulated, so you won't freeze your thumb.
Multi tool
Another item that you’re likely to need sooner or later, the best bike multi-tools will allow you to tweak your derailleurs, tighten your headset and perform no manner of other small adjustments while out riding.
More importantly, if your bike has thru-axles rather than quick-release wheels, you may need a multitool to be able to remove your wheel to fix a flat.
The Rap II is lightweight and simple, with four hex heads, a Torq head and a Phillips screwdriver. That covers the essentials and should get you running again, fixing the majority of problems out on the road.
Topeak's compact nylon case houses a ratchet and 11 interchangeable bits, as well as a torque adapter so that you don't overtighten your bolts. There's even a chain tool enclosed.
The MT-40 incorporates a CO2 inflator, a chain breaker and an array of hex and Torq heads. Its comprehensive range does mean it's a bit more bulky than some though.
New saddle
If you and your saddle don’t get along, it might be time to part ways. The best road bike saddles and women's road bike saddles can make riding a lot more comfortable and don’t need to be picked at random, as most saddle companies have a fitting system. You can also find saddle libraries, try-before-you-buy or money-back guarantees for saddles at many bike shops.
Fabric's Line-S saddle comes in three spec levels and two widths. There's comfortable padding and the flex and wide cut-out help to avoid discomfort.
The Scratch M5 is designed for on and off-road riding, with three densities of foam at the top to help distribute pressure more evenly.
Pro's Stealth saddle was originally designed for time trials, but it's popular with road and gravel bike riders. Its short and wide shape includes a wide cut-out.
New handlebar
Handlebars are pretty easy to replace if you want one that is more comfortable, more aero, a different width or lighter. One piece bars and stems are harder to install, but a regular round bar is pretty simple to change.
Make sure you retighten everything to the specified torque, ideally using a torque wrench. It’s a good opportunity to replace your bar tape at the same time.
The Pro Vibe carbon bars are very light and have a flattened top section for hand comfort. There's internal routing for a clean and aero front end.
A quality, modern alloy bar with a compact shape, Deda's Zero 100 RHM has a groove to seat the cables and is sold in widths down to 38cm.
Made of alloy rather than carbon, unlike most aero bars, the Trimax Aero has internal cable routing and a similar wing shape to Vision's carbon bars.
Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages.