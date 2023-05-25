2023 Gravel National Champions index

The list of Gravel National Championships is growing as the global momentum behind the gravel discipline continues to build after the introduction of a UCI Gravel World Series and World Championships in 2022.

Some countries have been crowning a national champion for a number of years. Australia held its first title race in 2018, while Britain, Italy and the Netherlands are among those who have joined the fray since 2020. The first titles are being awarded this year in Canada, Belgium and the United States, which is also putting up a $60,000 prize purse. The European Championships will also be launched this season.

The distinctive jerseys of a national or continental champion that we are so used to seeing in road, mountain-bike and cyclocross racing should now become an ever more present sight in gravel, despite the more grassroots approach that has long been the hallmark of the discipline.

To keep track of all these new championships and champions we have put together a list that will be regularly updated when dates are announced and races are run so you can keep up with the growing calendar as well as all the latest national championships news.

Latest gravel national championships news

Image 1 of 2 The first Canadian national gravel champions were crowned in April, with Devon Clarke (The Cyclery) winning the women's title (Image credit: Greening Media) Evan Russell (Saint Piran) won the first men's Canadian gravel title (Image credit: Greening Media)

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2023 National Championships Date Nation Men's winner Women's winner April 30, 2023 Canada Evan Russell Devon Clarke June 24, 2023 Australia - - July 29, 2023 Finland/Nordic - - September 9, 2023 United States - - September 16, 2023 Britain - - October 1, 2023 Europe (continental championships) - - October 15, 2023 Belgium - -

*Other National Championships will be added when dates are confirmed