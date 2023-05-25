2023 Gravel National Champions index
The ranks of nations crowning gravel champions grows as the introduction of a UCI Gravel World Championship reverberates
The list of Gravel National Championships is growing as the global momentum behind the gravel discipline continues to build after the introduction of a UCI Gravel World Series and World Championships in 2022.
Some countries have been crowning a national champion for a number of years. Australia held its first title race in 2018, while Britain, Italy and the Netherlands are among those who have joined the fray since 2020. The first titles are being awarded this year in Canada, Belgium and the United States, which is also putting up a $60,000 prize purse. The European Championships will also be launched this season.
The distinctive jerseys of a national or continental champion that we are so used to seeing in road, mountain-bike and cyclocross racing should now become an ever more present sight in gravel, despite the more grassroots approach that has long been the hallmark of the discipline.
To keep track of all these new championships and champions we have put together a list that will be regularly updated when dates are announced and races are run so you can keep up with the growing calendar as well as all the latest national championships news.
Latest gravel national championships news
- Clarke and Russell best at inaugural Canadian Gravel Nationals - North American Roundup
- Nebraska to host inaugural USA Gravel National Championships in 2023
- Belgium lands inaugural UEC Gravel European Championships in 2023
|Date
|Nation
|Men's winner
|Women's winner
|April 30, 2023
|Canada
|Evan Russell
|Devon Clarke
|June 24, 2023
|Australia
|-
|-
|July 29, 2023
|Finland/Nordic
|-
|-
|September 9, 2023
|United States
|-
|-
|September 16, 2023
|Britain
|-
|-
|October 1, 2023
|Europe (continental championships)
|-
|-
|October 15, 2023
|Belgium
|-
|-
*Other National Championships will be added when dates are confirmed
