Sina Frei captures women's elite title with solo victory at European Gravel Championships

By
published

Silvia Persico wins the sprint for second place ahead of Alice Maria Arzuffi in third in 102km gravel course in Asiago

Sina Frei
Sina Frei (Image credit: SWPix)

Sina Frei (Switzerland) won the women's elite title at the 2024 UEC Gravel European Championships on Sunday, claiming the 102km race in Asiago, Italy. Frei crossed the finish line solo to take victory ahead of a sprint for second place between Italian teammates Silvia Persico and Alice Maria Arzuffi.

The competition for the European title played out the week after the race for the rainbow jersey at Worlds in Belgium was won by Marianne Vos (Netherlands)

