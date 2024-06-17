Adam Roberge and Katja Verkerk win elite titles at Canadian Gravel Championships

Adam Roberge (Felt UN1TD) outsprinted Julien Gagné (Équipe Qui Roule) to win the elite men’s title at the Canadian Gravel Championships on Sunday, while Katja Verkerk (Physical Culture Straight Up Cycles) outlasted Haley Smith (Trek Driftless) to take the elite women’s gravel national title.

The 118km course featured a clockwise loop in western Alberta with 6,800 feet of climbing, the highest point of the route hitting at the half-way point and climbing to 5,400 feet above sea level. Rolling hills prevailed throughout a cold, wet and rainy day.

After the third and final feed zone and 30km to go, Roberge and Gagné had made separation with Michael van den Ham (Giant Cycling) at the front of the race. Van den Ham was dropped with 5km to go. In the final kilometres on the pavement, Roberge rushed to the line for the win in 3:44:31, three seconds ahead of Gagné. Van den Ham held on to third place, 44 seconds back.

Verkerk came into the gravel championships after a spring of road racing, where she had stage wins at Valley of the Sun Stage Race and Tucson Bicycle Classic in Arizona in category 4 and 3 divisions, respectively. The Victoria, British Colombia rider took the solo victory in 4:37:45, 2:54 in front of Smith. Anna Gabrielle Traxler was third, another one minute back.

“I wasn’t expecting to put a Canadian jersey on today, so it’s kind of crazy. I’m new to racing, so I don’t know anyone,” Vervek told Canadian Cycling Magazine, saying she just took an opportunity to move out front and stayed there.

“I tried to follow the first five to 10 wheels and I followed an attack from a rider for a while, until she had a mechanical, where I could pass her.”

This year’s nationals were part of Ghost of the Gravel weekend, an hour from Calgary in Water Valley. The same 118km course, called the Scary route, was used for other start waves for recreational fondo riders. Last year the gravel nationals were held in Ontario.

Results - elite women top 5

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pos. Rider Time 1 Katja Verkerk (Physical Culture Straight Up Cycles) 04:37:45 2 Haley Smith (Trek Driftless) 00:02:54 3 Anna Gabrielle Traxler 00:04:00 4 Kelsey Duffield (Peloton racing) 00:05:11 5 Emily Neill (Diversion) 00:07:59

Results - elite men top 5