Adam Roberge and Katja Verkerk win elite titles at Canadian Gravel Championships

By
published

Roberge holds off Gagné in final men's sprint while Haley Smith takes silverb for women

Adam Roberge (centre) celebrates on podium as elite men's winner 2024 Canadian Gravel National Championships
Adam Roberge (centre) celebrates on podium as elite men's winner 2024 Canadian Gravel National Championships (Image credit: Cycling Canada / Cody Shimizu)
Jump to:

Adam Roberge (Felt UN1TD) outsprinted Julien Gagné (Équipe Qui Roule) to win the elite men’s title at the Canadian Gravel Championships on Sunday, while Katja Verkerk (Physical Culture Straight Up Cycles) outlasted Haley Smith (Trek Driftless) to take the elite women’s gravel national title.

The 118km course featured a clockwise loop in western Alberta with 6,800 feet of climbing, the highest point of the route hitting at the half-way point and climbing to 5,400 feet above sea level. Rolling hills prevailed throughout a cold, wet and rainy day.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Pos.RiderTime
1Katja Verkerk (Physical Culture Straight Up Cycles)04:37:45
2Haley Smith (Trek Driftless)00:02:54
3Anna Gabrielle Traxler00:04:00
4Kelsey Duffield (Peloton racing)00:05:11
5Emily Neill (Diversion)00:07:59
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Pos.RiderTime
1Adam Roberge (Felt UN1TD)03:44:31
2Julien Gagné (Équipe Qui Roule)00:00:03
3Michael van den Ham (Giant Cycling)00:00:44
4Cameron Jones (POA Racing)00:04:26
5Sean Fincham (Maxxis Factory Racing)00:04:57

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

Latest on Cyclingnews