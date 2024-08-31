Conor Swift and Annabel Fisher win British Gravel Championships

Image 1 of 7 Conor Swift wins the British gravel title (Image credit: Red On Sports & Joe Cotterill) Annabel Fisher tops the women's podium at the 2024 British gravel championships (Image credit: Red On Sports & Joe Cotterill) Conor Swift celebrates his win (Image credit: Red On Sports & Joe Cotterill) Annabel Fisher takes the British win (Image credit: Red On Sports & Joe Cotterill) (Image credit: Red On Sports & Joe Cotterill) Alison Jackson leads the attack (Image credit: Red On Sports & Joe Cotterill) Alison Jackson won the race but not the title (Image credit: Red On Sports & Joe Cotterill)

Conor Swift (Ineos Grenadiers) and Annabel Fisher (Classified Ridley Factory) won the 2024 British Gravel National Championships, claiming the titles in south-west Scotland.

The third edition of the title race played out on the second stage of the Raiders Gravel event on an 87.6km course with 1,390m of elevation gain and over 93% of the route on gravel. The race sets off from Garries Park and head into the hills of the Galloway and Southern Ayrshire UNESCO Biosphere before reaching the finish line just north of the Big Water of Fleet viaduct in the Cairnsmore of Fleet National Nature Reserve.

The national title race was initially due to take place at the King's Cup Gravel Festival in September though the event was cancelled – with organisers pointing to Forestry England's "unacceptably high venue fees" as the reason – and Championships shifted to the second stage of the three stage Raiders Gravel event in Scotland.

Swift went into a 10-rider breakaway along with Nathan Haas (Colango Castelli), Matthew Holmes (One Good Thing Orientation Marketing), Jonathan Brownlee, and Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers), attacking with Cameron Mason (Cyclocross Reds) and opening up an unassailable gap for 20 kilometres.

On the final climb to Loch Grannoch, Mason could not longer hold Swift's wheel and the British title went to the Ineos Grenadiers rider.

Toby Perry (Classified Ridley Factory) and Ben Swift caught Mason, sprinting in for second and third, respectively.

Fisher was part of an five-rider attack along with defending champion Xan Crees and Katie Scott (Spectra Racing), Alison Jackson (EF-Oatly-Cannondale), Amelia Mitchell, and Morven Yeoman (Das-Hutchison-Brother).

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fisher and Jackson got away on the climb to Loch Grannon, with the Canadian taking out the sprint but, not eligible for the British title, the red, white and blue stripes went to Fisher.

Mitchell pipped Scott to third overall and second in the British Gravel Championship in a photo finish.

For more information on the gravel national champions across the globe see our regularly updated index here.

Former British Gravel Championships winners



2023 - Xan Crees and Joe Blackmore

2022 - Danni Shrosbree and Jacob Vaughan

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elite Women Header Cell - Column 0 Header Cell - Column 1 Header Cell - Column 2 1 Alison Jackson (EF-Oatly-Cannondale) 3:02:07 2 Annabel Fisher (Classified Ridley factory) 3:02:12 3 Amelia Mitchell 3:03:56 4 Katie Scott (Spectra Racing) 3:03:56 5 Anna Flynn (Spectra Racing) 3:08:30 6 Holly Winstone (FiftyOne RT) 3:08:30 7 Christina Wiejak (Reilly Cycleworks) 3:09:58 8 Xan Crees (Spectra Racing) 3:09:59 9 Morven Yeoman (Das-Hutchison-Brother) 3:10:22 10 Louise Hart 3:10:34