Conor Swift and Annabel Fisher win British Gravel Championships

Conor Swift (Ineos Grenadiers) and Annabel Fisher (Classified Ridley Factory) won the 2024 British Gravel National Championships, claiming the titles in south-west Scotland.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite Women
Header Cell - Column 0 Header Cell - Column 1 Header Cell - Column 2
1Alison Jackson (EF-Oatly-Cannondale)3:02:07
2Annabel Fisher (Classified Ridley factory)3:02:12
3Amelia Mitchell3:03:56
4Katie Scott (Spectra Racing)3:03:56
5Anna Flynn (Spectra Racing)3:08:30
6Holly Winstone (FiftyOne RT)3:08:30
7Christina Wiejak (Reilly Cycleworks)3:09:58
8Xan Crees (Spectra Racing)3:09:59
9Morven Yeoman (Das-Hutchison-Brother)3:10:22
10Louise Hart3:10:34
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite Men
Header Cell - Column 0 Header Cell - Column 1 Header Cell - Column 2
1Connor Swift (Ineos Grenadier)2:27:42
2Toby Perry (Classified Ridley factory)2:30:35
3Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadier)2:30:37
4Cameron Mason (Cyclocross Reds)2:30:40
5Jenson Young (Spectra Racing)2:31:10
6Jonathan Brownlee2:31:30
7Adam Howell (VC Meudon)2:33:51
8Thomas Armstrong (Wheelbase Cabtech Castelli)2:33:52
9Nathan Haas (Colnago Castelli)2:33:53
10Ben Thomas (Ben Thomas coaching)2:33:53

