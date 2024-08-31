Conor Swift and Annabel Fisher win British Gravel Championships
Conor Swift (Ineos Grenadiers) and Annabel Fisher (Classified Ridley Factory) won the 2024 British Gravel National Championships, claiming the titles in south-west Scotland.
The third edition of the title race played out on the second stage of the Raiders Gravel event on an 87.6km course with 1,390m of elevation gain and over 93% of the route on gravel. The race sets off from Garries Park and head into the hills of the Galloway and Southern Ayrshire UNESCO Biosphere before reaching the finish line just north of the Big Water of Fleet viaduct in the Cairnsmore of Fleet National Nature Reserve.
The national title race was initially due to take place at the King's Cup Gravel Festival in September though the event was cancelled – with organisers pointing to Forestry England's "unacceptably high venue fees" as the reason – and Championships shifted to the second stage of the three stage Raiders Gravel event in Scotland.
Swift went into a 10-rider breakaway along with Nathan Haas (Colango Castelli), Matthew Holmes (One Good Thing Orientation Marketing), Jonathan Brownlee, and Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers), attacking with Cameron Mason (Cyclocross Reds) and opening up an unassailable gap for 20 kilometres.
On the final climb to Loch Grannoch, Mason could not longer hold Swift's wheel and the British title went to the Ineos Grenadiers rider.
Toby Perry (Classified Ridley Factory) and Ben Swift caught Mason, sprinting in for second and third, respectively.
Fisher was part of an five-rider attack along with defending champion Xan Crees and Katie Scott (Spectra Racing), Alison Jackson (EF-Oatly-Cannondale), Amelia Mitchell, and Morven Yeoman (Das-Hutchison-Brother).
Fisher and Jackson got away on the climb to Loch Grannon, with the Canadian taking out the sprint but, not eligible for the British title, the red, white and blue stripes went to Fisher.
Mitchell pipped Scott to third overall and second in the British Gravel Championship in a photo finish.
For more information on the gravel national champions across the globe see our regularly updated index here.
Former British Gravel Championships winners
2023 - Xan Crees and Joe Blackmore
2022 - Danni Shrosbree and Jacob Vaughan
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Header Cell - Column 1
|Header Cell - Column 2
|1
|Alison Jackson (EF-Oatly-Cannondale)
|3:02:07
|2
|Annabel Fisher (Classified Ridley factory)
|3:02:12
|3
|Amelia Mitchell
|3:03:56
|4
|Katie Scott (Spectra Racing)
|3:03:56
|5
|Anna Flynn (Spectra Racing)
|3:08:30
|6
|Holly Winstone (FiftyOne RT)
|3:08:30
|7
|Christina Wiejak (Reilly Cycleworks)
|3:09:58
|8
|Xan Crees (Spectra Racing)
|3:09:59
|9
|Morven Yeoman (Das-Hutchison-Brother)
|3:10:22
|10
|Louise Hart
|3:10:34
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Header Cell - Column 1
|Header Cell - Column 2
|1
|Connor Swift (Ineos Grenadier)
|2:27:42
|2
|Toby Perry (Classified Ridley factory)
|2:30:35
|3
|Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadier)
|2:30:37
|4
|Cameron Mason (Cyclocross Reds)
|2:30:40
|5
|Jenson Young (Spectra Racing)
|2:31:10
|6
|Jonathan Brownlee
|2:31:30
|7
|Adam Howell (VC Meudon)
|2:33:51
|8
|Thomas Armstrong (Wheelbase Cabtech Castelli)
|2:33:52
|9
|Nathan Haas (Colnago Castelli)
|2:33:53
|10
|Ben Thomas (Ben Thomas coaching)
|2:33:53
