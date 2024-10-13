Martin Stošek solos to men's elite title at European Gravel Championships
Czech rider takes victory in Asiago, Italy, with Toby Perry in second and Jenno Berckmoes in third
Martin Stošek (Czechia) took out the men's elite title at the 2024 UEC Gravel European Championships on Sunday, riding solo to take victory at the 153km race starting and finishing in Italy’s Asiago.
The second edition of the continental championships ran over three gravel laps of a 51km loop set in Italy’s Veneto region, which was home to the last two Gravel World Championships. The race for the rainbow jersey played out in Belgium last weekend, with Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) adding another world title to his palmares.
It wasn't the big stars of road racing that took the spotlight at the European Championships but one from the mountain bike cross-country marathon circuit, with Stošek applying his trade for the Canyon Sidi MTB throughout the season.
He took victory after attacking out of the lead group that got away on the second lap and leaving the likes of Toby Perry (Great Britain) and Jenno Berckmoes (Belgium) to fight for the final podium spots. The Brit got away in the final lap to take silver ahead of the Lotto Dstny rider, the top finisher from professional road cycling.
It was a surprising win for Stošek, with pre-race favourite Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium), who took fifth at the World Championships last weekend, having his race ended by two mechanicals in the opening lap.
However, once he'd got himself into a key group of six up the hardest climb alongside Perry, Berckmoes, Olivier Godfroid (Belgium), Paul Voß (Germany) and Aleksandr Grigorev (Russia), he showed clear dominance over the rough terrain.
The second edition of the European title race is the first qualifying round for next year’s rainbow jersey battle, which will take place in Nice, France. Jasper Stuyven (Belgium) won the first European title race in Belgium last year.
Stošek not only succeeds Stuyven as the European Gravel Champion but adds this to his top results of second at MTB XC Marathon Worlds in 2023 and sixth from this season.
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Martin Stošek solos to men's elite title at European Gravel ChampionshipsCzech rider takes victory in Asiago, Italy, with Toby Perry in second and Jenno Berckmoes in third
-
Lotte Kopecky bounces back from crash to win stage 6 and secure the overall title at Simac Ladies TourWorld Champion relies on SD Worx-Protime impeccable teamwork to deliver her to victory and winning bonus seconds in Arnhem
-
Sina Frei captures women's elite title with solo victory at European Gravel ChampionshipsSilvia Persico wins the sprint for second place ahead of Alice Maria Arzuffi in third in 102km gravel course in Asiago
-
Chrono des Nations: Stefan Küng takes third title in time trial ahead of Jay VineVine second, Johan Price-Pejtersen third in Les Herbiers after tightly contested 45.4km race against the clock