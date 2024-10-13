Martin Stošek solos to men's elite title at European Gravel Championships

Czech rider takes victory in Asiago, Italy, with Toby Perry in second and Jenno Berckmoes in third

Martin Stošek solos to victory in the elite men&#039;s race at European Gravel Championships
Martin Stošek solos to victory in the elite men's race at European Gravel Championships (Image credit: © Flanders Classics)

Martin Stošek (Czechia) took out the men's elite title at the 2024 UEC Gravel European Championships on Sunday, riding solo to take victory at the 153km race starting and finishing in Italy’s Asiago.

The second edition of the continental championships ran over three gravel laps of a 51km loop set in Italy’s Veneto region, which was home to the last two Gravel World Championships. The race for the rainbow jersey played out in Belgium last weekend, with Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) adding another world title to his palmares.

