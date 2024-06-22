Australian Gravel Championships – A green and gold year for Courtney Sherwell and Brendan Johnston

The two Australian MTB Marathon champions double up with national gravel title – and a sack of spuds – at Devils Cardigan in Tasmania

Brendan Johnston and Courtney Sherwell took victory at the 2024 AusCycling Gravel National Championships, winning at the Devils Cardigan race in Tasmania on Saturday, both doubling up on national titles after the pair also claimed wins at the Mountain Bike Marathon Championships earlier this year.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men's top 10
PositionRiderTime
1Brendan Johnston03:26:20
2Mark O'Brien+2:30
3Mark Chong+5:27
4Reece Tucknott+7:17
5Adam Blazevic+7:21
6Alex Lack+12:19
7Max Hobson+12:36
8Jon Odams+12:55
9Torben Partridge-Madsen+14:01
10Domenic Paolilli+14:21
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women's top 10
PositionRiderTime
1Courtney Sherwell4:10:43
2Justine Barrow+01
3Ella Bloor+12:15
4Cassia Boglio+24:06
5Isabella Flint+25:51
6Brittany Petersen+38:07
7Brianna Samuhel+41:36
8Imogen Smith+50:54
9Sofia Tsamassiros+1:08:31
10Kaydee Raths+1:15:03

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

