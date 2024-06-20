Racing for the sack of potatoes, a homemade cardigan and a national title

Australian Gravel Championships to again play out at Tasmania's Devils Cardigan with packed field, fast conditions

A foggy start at the 2023 Devils Cardigan
A foggy start at the 2023 Devils Cardigan

Gravel racing prizes aren’t exactly known for being conventional and Tasmania’s Devils Cardigan is no exception. Forget the shiny trophy with the name of the latest victor proudly engraved on a plaque, that won't keep you warm as the post-race celebrations rage on through the cold Tasmanian winter's night – the wooly cardigan with the name of each winner sewn on it will and the sack of potatoes the rider on the top step of the podium gets will help fuel many more rides.

Still, a second year of hosting the Australian Gravel National Championships means the unconventional prizes will again be accompanied by one of the most traditional and coveted of awards across the disciplines of cycling, the title of national champion 

