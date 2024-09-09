Brennan Wertz holds off chasers to win his first national title at US Gravel Championships
Defending champion Keegan Swenson finishes sixth in Gering, Nebraska
Brennan Wertz (Mosaic Cycles) won the elite men’s title at the US Gravel National Championships on Sunday, riding solo across the line in Gering, Nebraska with a pack of nine chasers on his heels.
Wertz finished the 131.5-mile course in 5:50:37, which was six seconds ahead of the charge behind, led by John Borstelmann (Slowtwitch Goodlife Racing) in second place and gravel newcomer Colby Simmons (Visma-Lease a Bike) in third. Defending champion Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles) finished sixth.
Wertz had already earned qualification to the UCI Gravel World Championships with a victory at this year’s Highlands Gravel Classic in Arkansas, but will now compete on October 6 in Belgium at the Worlds in the stars-and-stripes jersey. Last year he finished third place at the inaugural US Gravel Nationals.
Along with Wertz, the riders in the top five also earned automatic qualifications to the Gravel World Championships - Borstelmann, Simmons, Russell Finsterwald (Trek Driftless) and Griffin Easter (OpiCure Foundation Gravel Team p/b Canyon).
The top seven finishers shared in half of the $40,000 prize purse on offer for elite athletes, Wertz earning $10,000 for his victory.
Both the elite men's and women's races were held on the same course as 2023, with 5,600 feet of elevation gain across western Nebraska farmland that featured 90% gravel roads. Dry conditions made for fast times, with Wertz improving his time by a little more than 10 minutes from last year, and claiming the first national title in his cycling career.
Results
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Brennan Wertz (Mosaic Cycles)
|05:50:37
|2
|John Borstelmann (Slowtwitch Goodlife Racing/Ventum/Voler)
|+0:06
|3
|Colby Simmons (Team Visma-Lease a Bike)
|+0:06
|4
|Russell Finsterwald (Trek Driftless)
|+0:06
|5
|Griffin Easter (OpiCure Foundation Gravel Team p/b Canyon Bicycles)
|+0:07
|6
|Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles/SRAM)
|+0:07
|7
|Lance Haidet (Specialized/SRAM/Velocio/FatTire)
|+0:07
|8
|Cobe Freeburn (Bear Gravel Team)
|+0:07
|9
|Ian Lopez de San Roman (Aevolo)
|+0:07
|10
|Innokenty Zavylov (Mazda - Orange Seal)
|+0:08
|11
|Andy Lydic (futureofgravel)
|+2:15
|12
|Joe Goettl (Pain Academy/Scheels)
|+2:53
|13
|Ian Brown (Bear National Team)
|+7:52
|14
|Ethan Overson (Pinarello Scuderia)
|+9:53
|15
|Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz SRAM htSQD)
|+9:53
|16
|Marc Spratt
|+12:05
|17
|Finn Gullickson (Cannondale, Capo, Carbsfuel)
|+14:24
|18
|Matthew Koenig (Team Mike's Bikes powered by Equator Coffees)
|+16:01
|19
|Skyler Taylor (Above Category)
|+16:01
|20
|Chase Wark (Driftless Adventure Club)
|+16:03
|21
|Nathan Spratt
|+18:37
|22
|Harrison Biehl
|+18:37
|23
|Dylan Johnson (Felt UN1TD)
|+18:38
|24
|Hayden Christian (Linear Racing)
|+24:21
|25
|Jonas Woodruff
|+29:22
|26
|William Hardin (Velocious Sport)
|+29:37
|27
|Andy Scarano (Flicker p/b Yarak.cc)
|+32:15
|28
|John Frey (Goodlife Slowtwitch Racing)
|+32:16
|29
|Stephen Schaefer (Landis Cyclery/Trek)
|+34:35
|30
|Dillon McNeill (Slowtwitch GoodLife Racing)
|+34:57
|31
|Cory Greenberg (Team Ride4IBD - Empowering Gut Health)
|+37:26
|32
|Yusuf Johnson (University of Chicago)
|+41:18
|33
|Donoven Francis (United Cycling)
|+49:49
|34
|Zack Allison (Bike Sports)
|+55:10
|35
|Michael Garrison (MGR p/b NICH SpeedClub)
|+56:57
|36
|Brady White (Bear National Team)
|+1:05:29
|37
|Ethan Hughes (Groove Subaru Excel Sports)
|+1:19:38
|38
|John Goldman (McDowell Mountain Cycles)
|+1:38:13
|39
|Lief Yergensen (Specialized Sacramento)
|+1:53:10
|40
|Logan Broedner (Yorkshire Dogs)
|+1:55:52
|DNF
|Daxton Mock (Bear/Orange Seal)
|Row 40 - Cell 2
|DNF
|Andrew Dillman (PJCT D1ZL CLTV)
|Row 41 - Cell 2
|DNF
|Jacob Huber
|Row 42 - Cell 2
|DNF
|Matt Jablonski (Enve)
|Row 43 - Cell 2
|DNF
|Griffin Hoppin (Flow Formulas/Spinergy Wheels/ESI Grips)
|Row 44 - Cell 2
|DNF
|Todd Kluxdal
|Row 45 - Cell 2
|DNF
|Brock Mason (Super Squadra)
|Row 46 - Cell 2
|DNF
|Trevor August (Above + Beyond Cancer Cycling)
|Row 47 - Cell 2
|DNF
|Seth Lasley (Parks Law Firm p/b Omnia Racing)
|Row 48 - Cell 2
|DNF
|Cullen Perkey (Avout Selects)
|Row 49 - Cell 2
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
