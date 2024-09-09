Brennan Wertz holds off chasers to win his first national title at US Gravel Championships

Defending champion Keegan Swenson finishes sixth in Gering, Nebraska

Brennan Wertz (Mosiac Cycles) wins the elite men’s title at the 2024 US Gravel National Championships
Brennan Wertz (Mosiac Cycles) wins the elite men’s title at the 2024 US Gravel National Championships (Image credit: Evrgrn Photo)
Brennan Wertz (Mosaic Cycles) won the elite men’s title at the US Gravel National Championships on Sunday, riding solo across the line in Gering, Nebraska with a pack of nine chasers on his heels.

Wertz finished the 131.5-mile course in 5:50:37, which was six seconds ahead of the charge behind, led by John Borstelmann (Slowtwitch Goodlife Racing) in second place and gravel newcomer Colby Simmons (Visma-Lease a Bike) in third. Defending champion Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles) finished sixth.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionRiderTime
1Brennan Wertz (Mosaic Cycles)05:50:37
2John Borstelmann (Slowtwitch Goodlife Racing/Ventum/Voler)+0:06
3Colby Simmons (Team Visma-Lease a Bike)+0:06
4Russell Finsterwald (Trek Driftless)+0:06
5Griffin Easter (OpiCure Foundation Gravel Team p/b Canyon Bicycles)+0:07
6Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles/SRAM)+0:07
7Lance Haidet (Specialized/SRAM/Velocio/FatTire)+0:07
8Cobe Freeburn (Bear Gravel Team)+0:07
9Ian Lopez de San Roman (Aevolo)+0:07
10Innokenty Zavylov (Mazda - Orange Seal)+0:08
11Andy Lydic (futureofgravel)+2:15
12Joe Goettl (Pain Academy/Scheels)+2:53
13Ian Brown (Bear National Team)+7:52
14Ethan Overson (Pinarello Scuderia)+9:53
15Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz SRAM htSQD)+9:53
16Marc Spratt+12:05
17Finn Gullickson (Cannondale, Capo, Carbsfuel)+14:24
18Matthew Koenig (Team Mike's Bikes powered by Equator Coffees)+16:01
19Skyler Taylor (Above Category)+16:01
20Chase Wark (Driftless Adventure Club)+16:03
21Nathan Spratt+18:37
22Harrison Biehl+18:37
23Dylan Johnson (Felt UN1TD)+18:38
24Hayden Christian (Linear Racing)+24:21
25Jonas Woodruff+29:22
26William Hardin (Velocious Sport)+29:37
27Andy Scarano (Flicker p/b Yarak.cc)+32:15
28John Frey (Goodlife Slowtwitch Racing)+32:16
29Stephen Schaefer (Landis Cyclery/Trek)+34:35
30Dillon McNeill (Slowtwitch GoodLife Racing)+34:57
31Cory Greenberg (Team Ride4IBD - Empowering Gut Health)+37:26
32Yusuf Johnson (University of Chicago)+41:18
33Donoven Francis (United Cycling)+49:49
34Zack Allison (Bike Sports)+55:10
35Michael Garrison (MGR p/b NICH SpeedClub)+56:57
36Brady White (Bear National Team)+1:05:29
37Ethan Hughes (Groove Subaru Excel Sports)+1:19:38
38John Goldman (McDowell Mountain Cycles)+1:38:13
39Lief Yergensen (Specialized Sacramento)+1:53:10
40Logan Broedner (Yorkshire Dogs)+1:55:52
DNFDaxton Mock (Bear/Orange Seal)Row 40 - Cell 2
DNFAndrew Dillman (PJCT D1ZL CLTV)Row 41 - Cell 2
DNFJacob HuberRow 42 - Cell 2
DNFMatt Jablonski (Enve)Row 43 - Cell 2
DNFGriffin Hoppin (Flow Formulas/Spinergy Wheels/ESI Grips)Row 44 - Cell 2
DNFTodd KluxdalRow 45 - Cell 2
DNFBrock Mason (Super Squadra) Row 46 - Cell 2
DNFTrevor August (Above + Beyond Cancer Cycling)Row 47 - Cell 2
DNFSeth Lasley (Parks Law Firm p/b Omnia Racing)Row 48 - Cell 2
DNFCullen Perkey (Avout Selects)Row 49 - Cell 2

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

