Brennan Wertz holds off chasers to win his first national title at US Gravel Championships

Brennan Wertz (Mosaic Cycles) won the elite men’s title at the US Gravel National Championships on Sunday, riding solo across the line in Gering, Nebraska with a pack of nine chasers on his heels.

Wertz finished the 131.5-mile course in 5:50:37, which was six seconds ahead of the charge behind, led by John Borstelmann (Slowtwitch Goodlife Racing) in second place and gravel newcomer Colby Simmons (Visma-Lease a Bike) in third. Defending champion Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles) finished sixth.

Wertz had already earned qualification to the UCI Gravel World Championships with a victory at this year’s Highlands Gravel Classic in Arkansas, but will now compete on October 6 in Belgium at the Worlds in the stars-and-stripes jersey. Last year he finished third place at the inaugural US Gravel Nationals.

Along with Wertz, the riders in the top five also earned automatic qualifications to the Gravel World Championships - Borstelmann, Simmons, Russell Finsterwald (Trek Driftless) and Griffin Easter (OpiCure Foundation Gravel Team p/b Canyon).

The top seven finishers shared in half of the $40,000 prize purse on offer for elite athletes, Wertz earning $10,000 for his victory.

Both the elite men's and women's races were held on the same course as 2023, with 5,600 feet of elevation gain across western Nebraska farmland that featured 90% gravel roads. Dry conditions made for fast times, with Wertz improving his time by a little more than 10 minutes from last year, and claiming the first national title in his cycling career.

Results