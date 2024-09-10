Carolin Schiff wins second German gravel national crown in debatable move to beat reigning Unbound champ Rosa Klöser

By
published

'A hard pill to swallow, but not against the rules' says disappointed runner-up in women's race

Carolin Schiff before a recon ride at the 2024 Unbound Gravel 200 in the German national champion&#039;s kit
Carolin Schiff before a recon ride at the 2024 Unbound Gravel 200 in the German national champion's kit (Image credit: Future)

Carolin Schiff (Canyon Cllctv) and Paul Voss (Autsaid) won the German Gravel Championships on Sunday, but it wasn't without multiple crashes for both victors and some controversy in the women's race. 

It was a second consecutive elite women's gravel national title for Schiff, while Voss took his first national prize on gravel. It was his second national championship in a long career that began as a junior more than 20 years ago, which saw him win as a junior in cyclocross in 2004.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations.