Lauren Stephens defends women's title at US Gravel National Championships
Lauren De Crescenzo returns from broken collarbone to finish second while Paige Onweller earns third
Lauren Stephens (Cynisca Cycling) repeated a solo ride across the line in Gering, Nebraska to win a second elite women's title at US Gravel National Championships. Lauren De Crescenzo (Factor-The Feed-Maxxis-Castelli) earned the silver and Paige Onweller (Trek Driftless) took bronze.
This year Stephens completed the 131.5-mile course in western Nebraska in 6:31:44, which was a little more than 14 minutes faster than the inaugural edition in 2023.
The fast, dry conditions saw De Crescenzo finish just 1:21 back, and Onweller was 2:46 off the pace. A fourth-place finisher last year, De Crescenzo crashed out of SBT GRVL three weeks ago and sustained a broken collarbone, and she was questionable to line up for the event.
"Just getting to the start line will be a huge win for me," De Crescenzo said on social media the day before the race.
Fourth-placed Alexis Skarda (Santa Cruz Bicycles-SRAM) was the only other woman in the elite field to finish in single digits behind Stephens, 4:16 back. She and Cecily Decker (Scuderia Pinarello), who was fifth at 13:10, rounded out the top five, which earned them automatic qualifications to the UCI Gravel World Championships in Belgium on October 5.
Jenna Rinehart (Mazda Orange Seal Off-road) and Emily Newsom (PAS Racing), both in the top 10 last year, were the only starters in the 17-rider field not finishing the event. Rinehart crashed just before the mid-point of the race and then rode the next 29 miles solo before calling it a day, while Newsom stopped due to leg cramps and fatigue.
The top seven finishers shared in half of the $40,000 prize purse on offer for elite athletes, Stephens earning $10,000 for the victory and De Crescenzo taking $5,000. In sixth and seventh places, respectively, Whitney Allison (Bike Sports) and Caroline Wreszin (Skratch-Factor) took home the final checks, $250 each.
Results
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Lauren Stephens (Cynisca Cycling)
|06:31:44
|2
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Factor / The Feed / Maxxis / Castelli / PERC)
|+0:01:22
|3
|Paige Onweller (Trek Driftless)
|+0:02:47
|4
|Alexis Skarda (Santa Cruz Bicycles SRAM)
|+0:04:16
|5
|Cecily Decker (Scuderia Pinarello)
|+0:13:11
|6
|Whitney Allison (Bike Sports)
|+0:13:25
|7
|Caroline Wreszin (Skratch // Factor)
|+0:15:45
|8
|Marisa Boaz (Mazda Orange Seal Off-Road)
|+0:19:13
|9
|Hannah Shell (Vantage Racing)
|+0:35:45
|10
|Leah Van Der Linden (Lauf | Eliel | Hunt)
|+0:39:34
|11
|Samantha Runnels (velocio exploro)
|+0:39:35
|12
|Alayna Szuch
|+0:58:09
|13
|Ellory Clason (Bissell ABG Cycling)
|+1:07:59
|14
|Laurel Quinones (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY24)
|+1:10:47
|15
|Maire Noonan (Bissell ABG)
|+1:51:20
|DNF
|Jenna Rinehart (Mazda Orange Seal Off Road)
|Row 15 - Cell 2
|DNF
|Emily Joy Newsom (PAS Racing)
|Row 16 - Cell 2
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
