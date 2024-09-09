Lauren Stephens defends women's title at US Gravel National Championships

Lauren Stephens (Cynisca Cycling) repeated a solo ride across the line in Gering, Nebraska to win a second elite women's title at US Gravel National Championships. Lauren De Crescenzo (Factor-The Feed-Maxxis-Castelli) earned the silver and Paige Onweller (Trek Driftless) took bronze.

This year Stephens completed the 131.5-mile course in western Nebraska in 6:31:44, which was a little more than 14 minutes faster than the inaugural edition in 2023.

The fast, dry conditions saw De Crescenzo finish just 1:21 back, and Onweller was 2:46 off the pace. A fourth-place finisher last year, De Crescenzo crashed out of SBT GRVL three weeks ago and sustained a broken collarbone, and she was questionable to line up for the event.

"Just getting to the start line will be a huge win for me," De Crescenzo said on social media the day before the race.

Fourth-placed Alexis Skarda (Santa Cruz Bicycles-SRAM) was the only other woman in the elite field to finish in single digits behind Stephens, 4:16 back. She and Cecily Decker (Scuderia Pinarello), who was fifth at 13:10, rounded out the top five, which earned them automatic qualifications to the UCI Gravel World Championships in Belgium on October 5.

Jenna Rinehart (Mazda Orange Seal Off-road) and Emily Newsom (PAS Racing), both in the top 10 last year, were the only starters in the 17-rider field not finishing the event. Rinehart crashed just before the mid-point of the race and then rode the next 29 miles solo before calling it a day, while Newsom stopped due to leg cramps and fatigue.

The top seven finishers shared in half of the $40,000 prize purse on offer for elite athletes, Stephens earning $10,000 for the victory and De Crescenzo taking $5,000. In sixth and seventh places, respectively, Whitney Allison (Bike Sports) and Caroline Wreszin (Skratch-Factor) took home the final checks, $250 each.

