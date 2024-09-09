Lauren Stephens defends women's title at US Gravel National Championships

Lauren De Crescenzo returns from broken collarbone to finish second while Paige Onweller earns third

Lauren Stephens (Cynisca Cycling) goes back-to-back with national titles at US Gravel National Championships in 2024
Lauren Stephens (Cynisca Cycling) goes back-to-back with national titles at US Gravel National Championships in 2024 (Image credit: Evrgrn Photo)
Lauren Stephens (Cynisca Cycling) repeated a solo ride across the line in Gering, Nebraska to win a second elite women's title at US Gravel National Championships. Lauren De Crescenzo (Factor-The Feed-Maxxis-Castelli) earned the silver and Paige Onweller (Trek Driftless) took bronze.

This year Stephens completed the 131.5-mile course in western Nebraska in 6:31:44, which was a little more than 14 minutes faster than the inaugural edition in 2023.

PositionRiderTime
1Lauren Stephens (Cynisca Cycling)06:31:44
2Lauren De Crescenzo (Factor / The Feed / Maxxis / Castelli / PERC)+0:01:22
3Paige Onweller (Trek Driftless)+0:02:47
4Alexis Skarda (Santa Cruz Bicycles SRAM)+0:04:16
5Cecily Decker (Scuderia Pinarello)+0:13:11
6Whitney Allison (Bike Sports)+0:13:25
7Caroline Wreszin (Skratch // Factor)+0:15:45
8Marisa Boaz (Mazda Orange Seal Off-Road)+0:19:13
9Hannah Shell (Vantage Racing)+0:35:45
10Leah Van Der Linden (Lauf | Eliel | Hunt)+0:39:34
11Samantha Runnels (velocio exploro)+0:39:35
12Alayna Szuch+0:58:09
13Ellory Clason (Bissell ABG Cycling)+1:07:59
14Laurel Quinones (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY24)+1:10:47
15Maire Noonan (Bissell ABG)+1:51:20
DNFJenna Rinehart (Mazda Orange Seal Off Road)Row 15 - Cell 2
DNFEmily Joy Newsom (PAS Racing)Row 16 - Cell 2

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

