2021 National Champions index

Image 1 of 8 Tom Dumoulin won the Dutch time trial title after a long layoff (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 8 Mavi Garcia atop the podium in Spain (Image credit: Real Federacion Española de Ciclismo) Image 3 of 8 Elisa Longo Borghini won the Italia title (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 8 Elisa Longo Borghini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 8 Matteo Sobrero (Astana-Premier Tech) was the surprise Italian time trial champion (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 8 Amy Pieters (SD Worx) won the Dutch women's title (Image credit: Team SD Worx/Twitter) Image 7 of 8 Marlen Reusser won the Swiss championships (Image credit: Ale BTC Ljubljana) Image 8 of 8 Lotte Kopecky (Liv Racing) won the Belgian women's road race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Riders are competing this week all over the world to earn the rights to wear their national colours for the next 12 months.

After the 2020 championships were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and some titles not awarded, most countries are holding their national championships in the usual calendar position.

The championships are the last chance for riders to earn a spot for the Tour de France or a bid toward the rescheduled Olympic Games in Tokyo.

To keep you up to date will all the action over the coming weeks, Cyclingnews has compiled a list of the national champions.