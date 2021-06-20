Omar Fraile wins Spanish men's road title
By Cyclingnews
Astana rider beats Jesus Herrada and Aranburu in La Nucia
Road race - Men: La Nucia - La Nucia
Omar Fraile (Astana-Premier Tech) is the new Spanish road champion after taking victory on the hilly 183-kilometre course on the Costa Blanca.
The 30-year-old beat Cofidis rider Jesus Herrada to the line from an elite lead group, with his teammate Alex Aranburu taking third place.
More to come...
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|2
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|3
|Alex Aranburu (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|4
|Gonzalo Serrano (Spa) Movistar
|5
|Roger Adria (Spa) Kern Pharma
|6
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|7
|Ander Okamika (Spa) Burgos-BH
