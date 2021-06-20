Trending

Omar Fraile wins Spanish men's road title

By

Astana rider beats Jesus Herrada and Aranburu in La Nucia

MUR DE HUY BELGIUM APRIL 21 Omar Fraile Matarranz of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech on arrival during the 85th La Fleche Wallonne 2021 Men Elite a 1936km race from Charleroi to Mur de Huy 204m FlecheWallonne on April 21 2021 in Mur de Huy Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images
Omar Fraile (Astana-Premier Tech) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Omar Fraile (Astana-Premier Tech) is the new Spanish road champion after taking victory on the hilly 183-kilometre course on the Costa Blanca.

The 30-year-old beat Cofidis rider Jesus Herrada to the line from an elite lead group, with his teammate Alex Aranburu taking third place.

More to come...

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
2Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
3Alex Aranburu (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
4Gonzalo Serrano (Spa) Movistar
5Roger Adria (Spa) Kern Pharma
6Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
7Ander Okamika (Spa) Burgos-BH

Latest on Cyclingnews