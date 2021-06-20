Cavagna solos to French men's road title
Deceuninck-QuickStep rider wins by 58 seconds ahead of Molard and Touze
Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won the French national road title with a solo attack in Epinal.
The 25-year-old won by 58 seconds after a lone attack from 14 kilometres out in poor conditions on the hilly course. Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) and Damien Touze (AG2R Citroen) rounded out the podium after winning the sprint from a reduced chase group.
More to come...
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6:06:10
|2
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:58
|3
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen
|4
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Team TotalEnergies
|5
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|6
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|0:01:02
|7
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:04
|8
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|9
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroen
|0:01:05
