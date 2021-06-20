Cavagna solos to French men's road title

Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won the French national road title with a solo attack in Epinal.

The 25-year-old won by 58 seconds after a lone attack from 14 kilometres out in poor conditions on the hilly course. Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) and Damien Touze (AG2R Citroen) rounded out the podium after winning the sprint from a reduced chase group.

More to come...