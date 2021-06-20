Trending

Cavagna solos to French men's road title

By

Deceuninck-QuickStep rider wins by 58 seconds ahead of Molard and Touze

VALLE SPLUGA ALPE MOTTA ITALY MAY 29 Remi Cavagna of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep passing through Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m mountain during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 20 a 164km stage from Verbania to Valle Spluga Alpe Motta 1727m Public Fans UCIworldtour girodiitalia Giro on May 29 2021 in Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won the French national road title with a solo attack in Epinal.

The 25-year-old won by 58 seconds after a lone attack from 14 kilometres out in poor conditions on the hilly course. Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) and Damien Touze (AG2R Citroen) rounded out the podium after winning the sprint from a reduced chase group.

More to come...

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6:06:10
2Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:58
3Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroen
4Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Team TotalEnergies
5Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
6Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:02
7Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:04
8Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
9Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroen 0:01:05

Latest on Cyclingnews