Schachmann wins German men's road title

By

Bora-Hansgrohe rider solos to victory by over a minute

HONDARRIBIA SPAIN APRIL 08 Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe during the 60th ItzuliaVuelta Ciclista Pais Vasco 2021 Stage 4 a 1892km stage from VitoriaGasteiz to Hondarribia itzulia ehitzulia on April 08 2021 in Hondarribia Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images
Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) has retaken the German road title he won back in 2019, soloing to victory in Stuttgart after attacking on the penultimate lap of the race.

The 27-year-old triumphed by 1:06 ahead of Jonas Koch after dropping the Intermarche-Wanty Gobert rider just outside the final 10 kilometres. Koch's teammate Georg Zimmerman took third place ahead of Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), 2:02 down on Schachmann.

More to come...

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:21:48
2Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarche-Wanty Gobert 0:01:06
3Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarche-Wanty Gobert 0:02:02
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:03
5Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:09
6Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:41
7Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:46
8Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:51
9Leon Heinschcke (Ger) Development Team DSM 0:03:00
10Jonas Rapp (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics 0:03:06

