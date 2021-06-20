Schachmann wins German men's road title
By Cyclingnews
Bora-Hansgrohe rider solos to victory by over a minute
Road race - Men: Filderstadt
Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) has retaken the German road title he won back in 2019, soloing to victory in Stuttgart after attacking on the penultimate lap of the race.
The 27-year-old triumphed by 1:06 ahead of Jonas Koch after dropping the Intermarche-Wanty Gobert rider just outside the final 10 kilometres. Koch's teammate Georg Zimmerman took third place ahead of Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), 2:02 down on Schachmann.
More to come...
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Max Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:21:48
|2
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarche-Wanty Gobert
|0:01:06
|3
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarche-Wanty Gobert
|0:02:02
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:03
|5
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:09
|6
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:41
|7
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:46
|8
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|0:02:51
|9
|Leon Heinschcke (Ger) Development Team DSM
|0:03:00
|10
|Jonas Rapp (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics
|0:03:06
Schachmann wins German men's road titleBora-Hansgrohe rider solos to victory by over a minute
