Schachmann wins German men's road title

Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) has retaken the German road title he won back in 2019, soloing to victory in Stuttgart after attacking on the penultimate lap of the race.

The 27-year-old triumphed by 1:06 ahead of Jonas Koch after dropping the Intermarche-Wanty Gobert rider just outside the final 10 kilometres. Koch's teammate Georg Zimmerman took third place ahead of Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), 2:02 down on Schachmann.

More to come...