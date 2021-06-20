Lauren Stephens wins USA women's road title

Lauren Stephens (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) claimed the first US Pro national championship title of her long and decorated career, soloing to the victory in Knoxville after bridging across to teammate Clara Honsinger, who was part of the day's early breakaway and then riding clear on the final lap.

"I've waited so long for this and worked so hard - it's just so exciting to finally accomplish this goal," Stephens said. "It's amazing. I didn't do the TT in preparation for the road race. It was a big step for me to not do the time trial. We were coming out here to win the road race."

Coryn Rivera (Team DSM) won the sprint for second place ahead of Veronica Ewers (Fount Cycling) from a small chasing group.

Lauren DeCrescenzo (Cinch Cycling) attacked with 48km to go and stayed out front until Stephens attacked from the chasing group, had a brief respite behind Honsinger, then blasted past the solo leader in the closing kilometres.

The Unbound Gravel 100 champion put her head down like she did in Emporia, Kansas and charged to the line in the downhill finish on Gay Street.

"We were amazing today. We had Clara [Honsinger] in the break from the beginning and we just made the race hard. I came across to Clara and she held me into that final climb. And then I just unleashed,” a breathless Stephens told Cyclingnews at the finish line. “It was just amazing. And after Unbound, I got my spirits high again.

