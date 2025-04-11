What is the widest tyre we'll see at Paris-Roubaix?

By published

32mm, 35, 40? What are the rules, the restrictions, and teams' considerations when choosing to go wider?

Fred wrights roubaix bike
(Image credit: Will Jones)

With Paris-Roubaix fast approaching, the one subject on everyone's lips - aside from whether Tadej Pogačar can win on his debut - is tyre width.

Over the years, road bike tyres have been getting wider and wider, and thanks to the brutal cobbled terrain along the course, Paris-Roubaix has always been the race to find the widest, as riders seek the extra cushioning and rolling resistance benefits.

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.