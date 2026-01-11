Quiz! Can you identify these 25 rider transfers for 2026?

Put your transfer trivia to the test with our first quiz of the new year

Red Bull–Bora–Hansgrohe’s Belgium rider Remco Evenepoel speaks to journalists during a press conference in the media day of their new team in Binissalem on Mallorca Island on December 10, 2025. (Photo by Jaime REINA / AFP)
This man attracted plenty of attention when his big money moved was announced last year (Image credit: Jaime Reina/Getty Images)

How closely have you been following the road cycling transfer window this season? Well, here's a quiz to find out!

As the first men's and women's WorldTour event of the season comes into view with the Tour Down Under, the chaos of cycling's transfer merry-go-round, for the most part, gets put to bed. There have been some seismic comings and goings this off-season with several major riders breaking their contracts, and plenty more have headed for pastures new as their deals expire.

(Image credit: Future)
