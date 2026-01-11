Quiz! Can you identify these 25 rider transfers for 2026?

This man attracted plenty of attention when his big money moved was announced last year

How closely have you been following the road cycling transfer window this season? Well, here's a quiz to find out!

As the first men's and women's WorldTour event of the season comes into view with the Tour Down Under, the chaos of cycling's transfer merry-go-round, for the most part, gets put to bed. There have been some seismic comings and goings this off-season with several major riders breaking their contracts, and plenty more have headed for pastures new as their deals expire.

But how closely have you been paying attention to the movers and shakers in road cycling, and can you guess these 25 rider transfers for the 2026 season? We're providing you with just the rider's nationality alongside their previous and new teams to identify them. There are some more obvious signings, and some rather sneaky ones thrown in at the end for good measure too!

You've got a time limit of 10 minutes to put your transfer hat on and correctly guess as many of the 25 riders as you can. It's worth noting that to avoid confusion, we've used 2025 team names for riders' old squads, and 2026 versions, if they've changed sponsors, for their new employers.

For a helping hand, you can ask for a hint by logging into your Cyclingnews account, or by registering via the button in the top right corner of the page.

Be sure to head over to our cycling quizzes page for more trivia tests like this, and feel free to drop your score in the comments section below for the rest of our community to see.

Good luck!

