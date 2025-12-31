Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio 2025 overview Date March 15, 2025 Row 0 - Cell 2 Start location Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Finish location Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Distance Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Category Women's WorldTour Row 4 - Cell 2 Previous edition 2025 Trofeo Alfredo Binda - comune di Cittiglio Row 5 - Cell 2 Previous winner Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) Row 6 - Cell 2

Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) won the 2025 Trofeo Alfredo Binda, beating Blanka Vas (SD Worx-Protime) and Cat Ferguson (Movistar) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio information

The Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio, one of the most prestigious spring Classics on the Women's WorldTour, returns for a 27th edition on March 15, 2026. It is the sixth stop on the Women's WorldTour this season.

Named after Italian cycling legend Alfredo Binda, who was born in Cittiglio, the race was held for the first time in 1974 as a regional race and 25 years later became a national-level race. From 2008 to 2015 it was the only Italian World Cup event for women, and became one of the inaugural Women's WorldTour events in 2016.

The Trofeo Alfredo Binda is raced on the rolling hills of western Lombardy, above Varese. The 2025 race began in Luino and covered 152km, including six laps of a challenging circuit before a flat run into the finish in Cittiglio.

In 2024, Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) won from a reduced bunch of 25 riders, beating Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) and Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) at the line. Balsamo won again in 2025, beating Blanka Vas (SD Worx-Protime) and Cat Ferguson (Movistar) after a group of four, that had attacked on the Orino climb, was caught in the final kilometre.

It was Balsamo's third career title at her home race, after she also won in 2022. To date only two riders have four times: Dutch rider Marianne Vos (2009, 2010, 2012 and 2019) and Italian Maria Canins (1984, 1985, 1990 and 1992).

