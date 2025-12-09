Seven people arrested after Specialized and AliExpress dismantle major counterfeiting operation
$1.1 million worth of counterfeit Specialized, Roval, Pinarello, Cervélo, Cannondale and Trek product seized
Specialized and online marketplace AliExpress have collaborated with Chinese law enforcement to end two major counterfeit cycling goods manufacturing operations in China, which has resulted in the arrest and prosecution of seven individuals.
The operation was carried out back in March, and the news was shared in an AliExpress press release, which was first reported by BicycleRetailer.
A total of $1.1 million worth of counterfeit product was seized, including Tarmac SL8 frames, Roval components, and 9,500 sticker sets. The press release also confirmed fake Pinarello, Cannondale, Cervelo and Trek items were seized in the raid with a total estimated street value of $1.6 million.
AliExpress was launched in 2010 and is part of the Alibaba group. It seems Specalized approached the platform with information on suspected counterfeiters marketing 'illegal and unsafe' products. Specialized also made test purchases, which confirmed the products were fakes. AliExpress then provided law enforcement with digital evidence to trace the supply chain back to the manufacturing facilities.
Specialized explained that counterfeit goods infringe on intellectual property rights and pose risks to consumer safety. Apparantly, counterfeit frames and helmets have been tested by the brand and fail safety standards. Though the specific standards aren't mentioned in the press release.
Andrew Love, the Global Brand Protection Manager at Specialized said:
"Specialized is unwavering in its commitment to protecting its riders and upholding a zero-tolerance policy against dangerous counterfeit products. These illicit operations not only exploit consumers but also undermine trust in authentic goods.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"We are fully dedicated to safeguarding our customers and combating organised crime on a global scale. The success of this largest counterfeit bust in the cycling industry highlights the profound impact of collaboration between brands like ours and tech-driven platforms like AliExpress."
Alibaba has been working with Specialized for years regarding offline IPR (intellectual property rights) investigations and claims over two dozen successful cases. A two-year joint investigation with Specialized and AliExpress IP enforcement teams resulted in another major takedown back in 2017, according to the same press release.
Many cyclists will be aware of the range of components available on the AliExpress platform, often available at very low prices. It's not uncommon to see replica frames that look visually similar to premium models, and the term 'Chinarello' has been jokingly used for years to refer to fake Pinarello frames, for example.
IP infringement can be the unauthorised use of designs that are patented or trademarked. The fact that AliExpress has its own IP enforcement team points to the fact that the sale of counterfeit products on its site is an issue, as well as being illegal. Something shoppers may forget when drawn in by the too-good-to-be-true price on a certain cycling component.
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of.
He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing.
