'Violent robbery' caught on camera as British team's race bikes ripped from locked roof rack in broad daylight

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Local police informed, licence plate number of suspects and video of incident shared on social media to 'raise awareness and push efforts to improve safety'

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gautier Demouveaux/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (16736461p) The Jakroo Handsling racing team, including Oliver Dawson (GBR), Alex Franks (GBR), William Truelove (GBR), Dylan Belton Owen (GBR), Thomas Heal (GBR), Conor White (BER), and Harisson Dainty (GBR), participates in the team presentation of the 61st Grand Prix de Lillers in Lillers, Pas-de-Calais, France, on March 8, 2026. 61th Grand Prix De Lillers - Teams Presentation, France - 08 Mar 2026
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

A brazen, daylight theft of a race bike used by the British club team Jakroo Handsling Racing was caught on camera on a quiet street in southwest London on Friday.

One of the race bikes was ripped from the roof rack of a team manager's car and a second bike was destroyed and left dangling from the vehicle.

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"Today at 2:55pm, two thieves in balaclavas on a moped stole our team bikes directly off a locked roof rack in a residential street in Putney. One of them jumped onto the team manager’s car and physically ripped the bikes off the locked rack, while the other waited on the moped (with a license plate PK24 EXD)," the Instagram post read.

"Police have been informed. This wasn’t overnight theft. This was broad daylight, in a residential street, in front of witnesses.

Thefts aren't limited to amat last year's Tour de France, 11 bikes were taken from the Cofidis team truck before stage 2. A month later at the Vuelta a España, as many as 18 bikes were stolen from Visma-Lease a Bike team vehicles prior to stage 3. Both of those incidents occurred overnight.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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