‘They had every bit of faith in me’ - Perfect start for Lucinda Stewart as she launches into cycling career with Australian titles

Lucinda Stewart (Liv AlUla Jayco Continental) claiming both titles at the elite and U23 women's road race (Image credit: AusCycling / Zac Williams)

Riding her very first race with the Liv AlUla Jayco Continental team, Lucinda Stewart achieved something many of the world’s top cyclists spend their whole career chasing when the 20-year-old swept up not just the U23 women’s title at the AusCycling Road National Championships but also the elite jersey as well.

The Victorian rider’s well-judged sprint from a break of five in the combined National Championships race means that as she says farewell to her life in Australia and hops on a flight from Perth to Girona, she’ll have to fit two gold medals and a set of Australian Championships jerseys into her luggage - something she’ll be wearing all year to bring back fond memories of home and that perfect beginning to the pursuit of life as a professional cyclist.

