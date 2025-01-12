'A long time between drinks' - Luke Durbridge ends win-drought on home soil with memorable National Road Race gold

Jayco-AIUIa claim two top spots in final race of 2025 Australian National Championships

The podium of the elite men's race at the AusCycling Road National Championships 2025, 1st - Luke Durbridge, 2nd - Luke Plapp, 3rd - Liam Walsh (CCACHE x Bodywrap) (Image credit: AusCycling / Zac Williams)

Five years have gone by since Luke Durbridge last raised his arms in victory, but the West Australian set the record straight with a vengeance on Sunday, taking his second National Championships road race title on home soil in a stunning 1-2 triumph for Jayco-AIUIa.

Durbridge's long-distance breakaway to victory ahead of teammate Luke Plapp - who bridged across late on to provide considerable assistance to Durbridge -  came 12 years after he first won the road race in Ballarat.  Including the four he has won in the individual time trial, his Perth triumph is also his sixth Australian Nationals' gold.

