'It's not crazy to aim for the World Championship stripes' – Brodie Chapman picks up Australia’s time trial baton

National title just beginning for UAE ADQ rider as she takes over as Australia's leading contender after Grace Brown's retirement

Brodie Chapman (UAE Team ADQ) on her way to time trial victory at the AusCycling Road National Championships 2025 (Image credit: AusCycling / Zac Williams)

Grace Brown is a hard act to follow in the time trial, having bowed out with an Olympic Gold medal and world title in the discipline, but the nation with a long history of powerful riders in the race against the clock has a clear heir apparent in new Australian champion Brodie Chapman (UAE Team ADQ).

The 33-year-old, who has so far carved out an eight-year career in professional cycling as a valued domestique, started out her career alongside Brown with the duo crossing over at domestic squad Holden Team Gusto before they both launched into the world of professional cycling. They lined up for their first World Championships together in 2018 and were also roommates for Brown’s last, where she became the first Australian woman to capture the elite time trial rainbow stripes, but in the coming years, there is hope another could be added.

