'I need someone to take the gamble of signing me' - Australian U23 champion Fergus Browning chasing a contract after Trinity Racing closure

Melbourne rider to target Jayco-AlUla stagiaire place at ProVelo Super League

Fergus Browning (Trinity) doing a pre-race interview on the top of Tawonga Gap at the 2024 Tour of Bright
Fergus Browning (Trinity) doing a pre-race interview on the top of Tawonga Gap at the 2024 Tour of Bright (Image credit: Jean-Pierre Ronco (@imagewriterphotography))

2024 was the year that Fergus Browning (Trinity Racing) rescued victory from the jaws of defeat at the Australian Road National Championships, winning the U23 road race title just the day after he hurt his shoulder and snapped his handlebars after being cut off during his last pre-race training ride. 

Now the 21-year-old is again hoping his fortunes will quickly turn for the better as he tries to keep his racing career alive. 

