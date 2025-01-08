10 riders to watch at the 2025 Australian Road National Championships in Perth

Can Luke Plapp make it a four year run and who will replace a retiring Grace Brown as time trial champion? We take a closer look at the riders set to make a mark in the west

Ruby Roseman-Gannon claims the elite women's road race title at the Federation University Australian Road National Championships (Image credit: Con Chronis/AusCycling)
The AusCycling Road National Championships will soon be opening up the racing for the 2025 season in Perth, with the time trials leading the way on Wednesday and Thursday, the criteriums playing out in Northbridge on Friday and then the road races delivering a weekend finale, with the 109km elite/U23 women's road race and 177km elite men’s road race providing the finishing touch in Kings Park on Sunday.

It's the first change in venue for the national title race in more than two decades, with Ballarat having long hosted the event. The new courses will inject an element of the unknown for most but a few of the Perth-based riders will enjoy finally having a home-ground advantage.

