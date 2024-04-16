Tom Pidcock on track for La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, says coach

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Amstel Gold Race winner targeting glory at both remaining Ardennes Classics

Tom Pidcock celebrates his win at the first of the 2024 Ardennes triple at Amstel Gold Race
Tom Pidcock has no intention of taking his eye off the ball after winning Amstel Gold Race and is ready to do battle with both Tadej Pogačar and Mathieu van der Poel at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, says his Ineos Grenadiers coach.

Now the first-ever British rider to triumph in the men’s Amstel Gold Race, Pidcock has already taken second in Liège-Bastogne-Liege last year – also his country’s best-ever finish in cycling’s oldest Classic – and will be back in the fray both tomorrow at La Flèche Wallonne and again next Sunday.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.