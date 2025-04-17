'If I were a basketball player, my career would have been over' - Remco Evenepoel on recovery from complex shoulder injury as comeback race nears

Belgian says shoulder injury still troubling him, but still aiming for results in Ardennes Classics

14 October 2024: Remco Evenepoel crosses the finish line of his most recent race, Il Lombardia, in second place (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the final hours tick off towards his first race of the 2025 season at De Brabantse Pijl, Remco Evenepoel has revealed the full extent of his injuries after his terrible December training crash, saying that if he had been a ball sports professional, his career would now be over.

The Soudal-QuickStep rider was badly injured when he collided with a post office vehicle door during one of his first training rides of the winter. He fractured his right shoulder blade, ribs and right hand. He has not raced since finishing second in Il Lombardia last autumn, seven months ago.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

