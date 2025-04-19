'I can't come in like Remco' – Tom Pidcock fades behind Evenepoel with 'work to do' ahead of Amstel Gold Race title defence

Brit says he 'just lacked a bit of explosivity' after failing to follow winning move at De Brabantse Pijl

Tom Pidcock during Friday's De Brabantse Pijl (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) admitted there was "work to do" after he failed to follow the winning move at De Brabantse Pijl ahead of his attempt to challenge Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) throughout the Ardennes Classics.

It was the latter, Evenepoel, that brought the suffering to Pidcock at Friday's one-day race, with the Belgian's attack on the Holstheide dropping him into the chase group that fought out the final podium spot behind the Olympic champion and Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike).

