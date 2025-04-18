'The Ardennes races will be a new challenge' - Tadej Pogačar switches from cobbles to the Ardennes climbs at the Amstel Gold Race

UAE Team Emirates-XRG select McNulty, Wellens, Narváez and Sivakov for strong seven-rider line-up

Tadej Pogačar on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar switches from the cobbles to the Ardennes côtes and climbs this weekend, with Sunday's Amstel Gold Race his goal before Wednesday's La Flèche Wallonne and then next Sunday's Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

The world champion has kept a low profile as he recovered from the pain of riding Paris-Roubaix and his defeat to Mathieu van der Poel but will lead UAE Team Emirates-XRG in the Limburg region of the Netherlands. Pogačar last raced the Amstel Gold race in 2023, when he won it after going on the attack with 83km to race. 

