‘How many fckn times’ – Onley suffers third broken collarbone in eight months

By Barry Ryan
published

Scottish rider crashes out of Amstel Gold Race

Oscar Onley
Oscar Onley in action at Itzulia Basque Country. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Oscar Onley sustained his third broken collarbone in the space of eight months when he crashed out of Amstel Gold Race on Sunday.

The DSM-Firmenich-PostNL rider’s run of ill fortune began during his Grand Tour debut at the Vuelta a España in August, when he fractured his collarbone in a crash on stage 2. The incident came just a day after he had helped his squad win the opening team time trial of the race.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.