‘How many fckn times’ – Onley suffers third broken collarbone in eight months
Scottish rider crashes out of Amstel Gold Race
Oscar Onley sustained his third broken collarbone in the space of eight months when he crashed out of Amstel Gold Race on Sunday.
The DSM-Firmenich-PostNL rider’s run of ill fortune began during his Grand Tour debut at the Vuelta a España in August, when he fractured his collarbone in a crash on stage 2. The incident came just a day after he had helped his squad win the opening team time trial of the race.
Onley fractured his collarbone again in late January, when he crashed out of the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race. He had just secured his first WorldTour victory on Willunga Hill during the Tour Down Under, where he finished a fine fourth overall.
After recovering from that fracture and spending a stint training at altitude in Tenerife, the Scot returned to action in late March at the GP Miguel Indurain, and he was immediately up to speed, placing third behind winner Brandon McNulty. Onley went on to catch the eye at Itzulia Basque Country, where he was an aggressive fifth on the breathless final stage to Eibar.
The 21-year-old was set to play a key role for DSM-Firmenich-PostNL at the Ardennes Classics before his latest setback at Amstel Gold Race.
The team confirmed after the race that Onley had abandoned due to a crash during the race.
The rider himself later indicated that he had also sustained another broken collarbone in the incident, posting a picture of the x-ray on Instagram with the caption, “How many fckn times.”
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
In Onley’s absence, DSM will look to Warren Barguil to lead the line at Flèche Wallonne.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.