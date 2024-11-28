Two-day NATO Summit plunges eight months of 2025 Dutch races into doubt due to police motorbike requirements

By
published

Amstel Gold Race among the events left searching for alternatives after KNWU's announcement

Amstel Gold Race is among the biggest events set to be affected by the KNWU&#039;s announcement
Amstel Gold Race is among the biggest events set to be affected by the KNWU's announcement (Image credit: Getty Images)

A two-day NATO summit in the Hague next summer means there will be "no capacity available for motorcycle police to supervise cycling races" for a period of eight months in the Netherlands, plunging the 2025 Dutch professional bike racing calendar into doubt.

The Dutch Cycling Union (KNWU) announced the news on Wednesday, with men's and women's WorldTour one-day Classic Amstel Gold Race the biggest event at risk. Nine races above a .1 level are scheduled during the affected January 1 to August 31 period, with the WWT Simac Ladies Tour safe in its October slot. 

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.