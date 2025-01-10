Dutch Cycling Federation gets government assistance to solve police motorbike disruption during NATO Summit

€215,000 released by Lower House for civilian motorcycle traffic controller training 'to ensure that cycling can prepare for a future with less police escort'

A police motorbike halts racing at the 2024 women's Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the 2025 Dutch professional racing calendar was plunged into doubt due to an upcoming NATO summit, the KNWU (Royal Dutch Cycling Union) has made progress in training "civilian motorcycle traffic controllers" to ensure racing goes ahead. 

Despite the meeting of NATO's 32 members in the Hague only taking place over two days in June, the KNWU announced in November that police requirements would mean "an absence of motorcycle officers at cycling races for almost the entire cycling season."

