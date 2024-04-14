'I'd been questioning myself' - Tom Pidcock delivers at Amstel Gold Race

By Barry Ryan
published

Briton makes amends for 2021 near miss with well-timed sprint win

Tom Pidcock after winning Amstel Gold Race
Tom Pidcock after winning Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Getty Images)

For a split second, Tom Pidcock was hit with an unnerving sense of déjà vu. He was sprinting for victory at Amstel Gold Race against a rider in the yellow and black of Visma-Lease A Bike, and it was hard not to cast his mind back to his narrow defeat at the hands of Wout van Aert three years ago.

On that occasion, Pidcock was convinced he had taken the win, but after lengthy scrutiny of the photo finish, the race jury deemed that Van Aert had taken the spoils. This time out, the Ineos Grenadier rider found himself sprinting for victory against Van Aert’s teammate Tiesj Benoot, as well as Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) and Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal-QuickStep).

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.