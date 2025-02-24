'I have to dare to aim high' - Wout van Aert takes aim at Omloop and the Classics after successful season debut

By
published

Belgian misses out in final time trial but looks forward to Opening Weekend

Wout Van Aert wears an aero helmet during a road stage of the Volta ao Algarve
Wout Van Aert wears an aero helmet during a road stage of the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images)

A lot of water has gone under the bridge since Visma-Lease a Bike teammates Wout van Aert and Jonas Vingegaard last occupied the top two places in a time trial like they did at the Volta ao Algarve on Sunday, when Vingegaard roared home in first place to wrap up overall victory and Van Aert finished a very promising second.

Back in the 2022 Tour de France, Vingegaard was on the point of winning the race overall when in the 40.7 kilometre stage between Lacapelle Marival and Rocamadour, he opted to slow down and let Van Aert complete his lengthy wait in the hot seat by claiming the victory.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

More news
Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) competes during the Volta ao Algarve 2025

'There's work to come' - Primož Roglič satisfied with Volta ao Algarve despite lowkey performance
Overall winner Jonas Vingegaard at the Volta ao Algarve 2025

'I showed my real level' - Jonas Vingegaard regains momentum with Volta ao Algarve double victory
Tom Pidcock and Demi Vollering

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad contenders 2025
See more latest