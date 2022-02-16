2022 Volta ao Algarve start list
By Cyclingnews published
Official starters as of February 16, 2022
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ethan Hayter (GBr)
|2
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa)
|3
|Daniel Martinez (Col)
|4
|Tom Pidcock (GBr)
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr)
|6
|Ben Tulett (GBr)
|7
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|11
|Samuele Battistella (Ita)
|12
|Javier Romo (Spa)
|13
|Leonardo Basso (Ita)
|13
|Joe Dombrowski (USA)
|15
|Michele Gazzoli (Ita)
|16
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz)
|17
|Davide Martinelli (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|21
|Sergio Higuita (Col)
|22
|Lührs, Luis-Joe (Ger)
|23
|Jonas Koch (Ger)
|24
|Jordi Meeus (Bel)
|25
|Anton Palzer (Ger)
|26
|Nils Politt (Ger)
|27
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|31
|Ion Izagirre (Spa)
|32
|Jelle Wallays (Bel)
|33
|Tom Bohli (Swi)
|34
|Davide Cimolai (Ita)
|35
|Bryan Coquard (Fra)
|36
|Jose Herrada (Spa)
|37
|André Carvalho (Por)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|41
|David Gaudu (Fra)
|42
|Stefan Küng (Swi)
|43
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra)
|44
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi)
|45
|Attila Valter (Hun)
|46
|Lars Van Den Berg (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|51
|Bystrøm, Sven Erik (Nor)
|52
|Loic Vliegen (Bel)
|53
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel)
|54
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor)
|55
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita)
|56
|Adrien Petit (Fra)
|57
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|62
|Tobias Foss (Nor)
|63
|Robert Gesink (Ned)
|64
|Michel Heßmann (Ger)
|65
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned)
|66
|Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|71
|Kasper Asgreen (Den)
|72
|Tim Declercq (Bel)
|73
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel)
|74
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned)
|75
|Yves Lampaert (Bel)
|76
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel)
|77
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|81
|Filippo Baroncini (Ita)
|82
|Julien Bernard (Fra)
|83
|Tony Gallopin (Fra)
|84
|Daan Hoole (Ned)
|85
|Alexander Kamp (Den)
|86
|Lopez, Juan Pedro (Spa)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|91
|Oliviero Troia (Ita)
|92
|Sebastian Molano (Col)
|94
|Brandon McNulty (USA)
|95
|Ivo Oliveira (Por)
|96
|Rui Oliveira (Por)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|101
|Tim Merlier (Bel)
|102
|Michael Gogl (Aut)
|103
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel)
|104
|Tobias Bayer (Aut)
|105
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned)
|106
|Jay Vine (Aus)
|107
|Dries De Bondt (Bel)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|111
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa)
|112
|Eduard Prades (Spa)
|113
|Michal Schlegel (Cze)
|114
|Jhojan Garcia (Col)
|115
|Iuri Leitao (Por)
|116
|Jokin Murguialday Elorza (Spa)
|117
|Joel Nicolau (Spa)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|121
|Unai Iribar (Spa)
|122
|Xabier Azparren (Spa)
|123
|Unai Cuadrado (Spa)
|124
|Txomin Juaristi (Spa)
|125
|Iker Ballarin (Spa)
|126
|Asier Etxeberria (Spa)
|127
|Lobato, Juan Jose (Spa)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|133
|August Jensen (Nor)
|134
|Colin Joyce (USA)
|135
|Wessel Krul (Ned)
|136
|Kyle Murphy (USA)
|137
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|141
|Warren Barguil (Fra)
|142
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra)
|143
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra)
|144
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra)
|145
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra)
|146
|Clément Russo (Fra)
|147
|Connor Swift (GBr)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|151
|Andre Cardoso (Por)
|152
|Fabio Oliveira (Por)
|153
|Francisco Pereira (Por)
|154
|Ivo Pinheiro (Por)
|155
|Micael Isidoro (Por)
|156
|Venceslau Fernandes (Por)
|157
|Marcio Barbosa (Por)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|161
|Emanuel Duarte (Por)
|162
|Alejandro Marque (Spa)
|163
|Aleksandr Grigoriev (Rus)
|164
|Alvaro Trueba (Spa)
|165
|Rafael Lourenço (Por)
|166
|Delio Fernandez (Spa)
|167
|David Livramento (Por)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|171
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi)
|172
|Vicente Garcia de Mateos (Spa)
|173
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa)
|174
|Jose Mendes (Por)
|175
|Tomas Contte (Arg)
|176
|Nuno Meireles (Por)
|177
|Nahuel Dáquila Silva (Arg)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|181
|Pedro Andrade (Por)
|182
|Tiago Antunes (Por)
|183
|João Benta (Por)
|184
|Francisco Campos (Por)
|185
|Gaspar Goncalves (Por)
|186
|Fabio Fernandes (Por)
|187
|Rafael Silva (Por)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|191
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por)
|192
|Javier Moreno (Spa)
|193
|Fabio Costa (Por)
|194
|Hector Saez (Spa)
|195
|Pedro Silva (Por)
|196
|Afonso Eulalio (Por)
|197
|Rafael Reis (Por)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|201
|Luís Gomes (Por)
|202
|Cesar Fonte (Por)
|203
|Tiago Leal (Por)
|204
|Daniel Dias (Por)
|205
|Helder Goncalves (Por)
|206
|Afonso Silva (Por)
|207
|Antonio Ferreira (Por)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|211
|Andre Ramalho (Por)
|212
|Gonçalo Leaça (Por)
|213
|João Medeiros (Por)
|214
|João Macedo (Por)
|215
|Raul Ribeiro (Por)
|216
|Rodrigo Caixas (Por)
|217
|Ruben Simao (Por)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|221
|Luis Fernandes (Por)
|222
|Daniel Freitas (Por)
|223
|Lopes, Pedro Miguel (Por)
|224
|Cesar Martingil (Por)
|225
|Hugo Nunes (Por)
|226
|Tiago Machado (Por)
|227
|Vinicio Rodrigues (Por)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|231
|Goncalo Carvalho (Por)
|232
|Joao Matias (Por)
|233
|Pedro Pinto (Por)
|234
|Rui Carvalho (Por)
|235
|Angel Sanchez (Spa)
|236
|Leangel Linarez (Ven)
|237
|Nicolas Saenz (Col)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|241
|Ricardo Vilela (Por)
|242
|Ricardo Mestre (Por)
|243
|Daniel Mestre (Por)
|244
|Jose Goncalves (Por)
|245
|Jose Neves (Por)
|246
|Amaro Antunes (Por)
|247
|Samuel Caldeira (Por)
