2022 Volta ao Algarve start list

Official starters as of February 16, 2022

Ineos Grenadiers
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Hayter (GBr)
2Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa)
3Daniel Martinez (Col)
4Tom Pidcock (GBr)
5Geraint Thomas (GBr)
6Ben Tulett (GBr)
7Dylan Van Baarle (Ned)

Astana Qazaqstan Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
11Samuele Battistella (Ita)
12Javier Romo (Spa)
13Leonardo Basso (Ita)
13Joe Dombrowski (USA)
15Michele Gazzoli (Ita)
16Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz)
17Davide Martinelli (Ita)

Bora-Hansgrohe
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
21Sergio Higuita (Col)
22Lührs, Luis-Joe (Ger)
23Jonas Koch (Ger)
24Jordi Meeus (Bel)
25Anton Palzer (Ger)
26Nils Politt (Ger)
27Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut)

Cofidis
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
31Ion Izagirre (Spa)
32Jelle Wallays (Bel)
33Tom Bohli (Swi)
34Davide Cimolai (Ita)
35Bryan Coquard (Fra)
36Jose Herrada (Spa)
37André Carvalho (Por)

Groupama-FDJ
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
41David Gaudu (Fra)
42Stefan Küng (Swi)
43Olivier Le Gac (Fra)
44Fabian Lienhard (Swi)
45Attila Valter (Hun)
46Lars Van Den Berg (Ned)

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
51Bystrøm, Sven Erik (Nor)
52Loic Vliegen (Bel)
53Aimé De Gendt (Bel)
54Alexander Kristoff (Nor)
55Andrea Pasqualon (Ita)
56Adrien Petit (Fra)
57Georg Zimmermann (Ger)

Jumbo-Visma
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
62Tobias Foss (Nor)
63Robert Gesink (Ned)
64Michel Heßmann (Ger)
65Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned)
66Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor)

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
71Kasper Asgreen (Den)
72Tim Declercq (Bel)
73Remco Evenepoel (Bel)
74Fabio Jakobsen (Ned)
75Yves Lampaert (Bel)
76Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel)
77Louis Vervaeke (Bel)

Trek-Segafredo
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
81Filippo Baroncini (Ita)
82Julien Bernard (Fra)
83Tony Gallopin (Fra)
84Daan Hoole (Ned)
85Alexander Kamp (Den)
86Lopez, Juan Pedro (Spa)

UAE Team Emirates
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
91Oliviero Troia (Ita)
92Sebastian Molano (Col)
94Brandon McNulty (USA)
95Ivo Oliveira (Por)
96Rui Oliveira (Por)

Alpecin-Fenix
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
101Tim Merlier (Bel)
102Michael Gogl (Aut)
103Xandro Meurisse (Bel)
104Tobias Bayer (Aut)
105Oscar Riesebeek (Ned)
106Jay Vine (Aus)
107Dries De Bondt (Bel)

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
111Jonathan Lastra (Spa)
112Eduard Prades (Spa)
113Michal Schlegel (Cze)
114Jhojan Garcia (Col)
115Iuri Leitao (Por)
116Jokin Murguialday Elorza (Spa)
117Joel Nicolau (Spa)

Euskaltel-Euskadi
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
121Unai Iribar (Spa)
122Xabier Azparren (Spa)
123Unai Cuadrado (Spa)
124Txomin Juaristi (Spa)
125Iker Ballarin (Spa)
126Asier Etxeberria (Spa)
127Lobato, Juan Jose (Spa)

Human Powered Health
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
133August Jensen (Nor)
134Colin Joyce (USA)
135Wessel Krul (Ned)
136Kyle Murphy (USA)
137Nickolas Zukowsky (Can)

Team Arkéa-Samsic
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
141Warren Barguil (Fra)
142Thibault Guernalec (Fra)
143Simon Guglielmi (Fra)
144Hugo Hofstetter (Fra)
145Anthony Delaplace (Fra)
146Clément Russo (Fra)
147Connor Swift (GBr)

ABTF-Feirense
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
151Andre Cardoso (Por)
152Fabio Oliveira (Por)
153Francisco Pereira (Por)
154Ivo Pinheiro (Por)
155Micael Isidoro (Por)
156Venceslau Fernandes (Por)
157Marcio Barbosa (Por)

Atum General/Tavira/AP Maria Nova Hotel
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
161Emanuel Duarte (Por)
162Alejandro Marque (Spa)
163Aleksandr Grigoriev (Rus)
164Alvaro Trueba (Spa)
165Rafael Lourenço (Por)
166Delio Fernandez (Spa)
167David Livramento (Por)

Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé Concelho
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
171Carlos Oyarzun (Chi)
172Vicente Garcia de Mateos (Spa)
173Jesus Del Pino (Spa)
174Jose Mendes (Por)
175Tomas Contte (Arg)
176Nuno Meireles (Por)
177Nahuel Dáquila Silva (Arg)

Efapel Cycling
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
181Pedro Andrade (Por)
182Tiago Antunes (Por)
183João Benta (Por)
184Francisco Campos (Por)
185Gaspar Goncalves (Por)
186Fabio Fernandes (Por)
187Rafael Silva (Por)

Glassdrive/Q8/Anicolor
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
191Frederico Figueiredo (Por)
192Javier Moreno (Spa)
193Fabio Costa (Por)
194Hector Saez (Spa)
195Pedro Silva (Por)
196Afonso Eulalio (Por)
197Rafael Reis (Por)

Kelly-Simoldes-UD Oliveirense
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
201Luís Gomes (Por)
202Cesar Fonte (Por)
203Tiago Leal (Por)
204Daniel Dias (Por)
205Helder Goncalves (Por)
206Afonso Silva (Por)
207Antonio Ferreira (Por)

L.A. Alumínios/Credibom/Marcos Car
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
211Andre Ramalho (Por)
212Gonçalo Leaça (Por)
213João Medeiros (Por)
214João Macedo (Por)
215Raul Ribeiro (Por)
216Rodrigo Caixas (Por)
217Ruben Simao (Por)

Radio Popular-Paredes-Boavista
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
221Luis Fernandes (Por)
222Daniel Freitas (Por)
223Lopes, Pedro Miguel (Por)
224Cesar Martingil (Por)
225Hugo Nunes (Por)
226Tiago Machado (Por)
227Vinicio Rodrigues (Por)

Tavfer-Mortágua-Ovos Matinados
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
231Goncalo Carvalho (Por)
232Joao Matias (Por)
233Pedro Pinto (Por)
234Rui Carvalho (Por)
235Angel Sanchez (Spa)
236Leangel Linarez (Ven)
237Nicolas Saenz (Col)

W52/FC Porto
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
241Ricardo Vilela (Por)
242Ricardo Mestre (Por)
243Daniel Mestre (Por)
244Jose Goncalves (Por)
245Jose Neves (Por)
246Amaro Antunes (Por)
247Samuel Caldeira (Por)

