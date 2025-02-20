Jonas Vingegaard, Visma-Lease a Bike fall short atop Volta ao Algarve's Alto da Foia summit finish

By
published

Danish racer claims sixth after driving acceleration on upper slopes of Alto da Foia

Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard on stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve 2025
Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard on stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes, you don't even need to see a bike rider in person or read their results to know how they got on in a race - and when a Visma-Lease a Bike staff member cut around to the back of the winner's podium in the Volta ao Algarve stage 2 finish and re-emerged with a team turbo trainer under his arm, concerning Jonas Vingegaard at least, the underlying message was clear. 

After the Dane's defeat at the hands of the UAE Team Emirates and as a fast-rising evening wind whistled across the isolated summit finish of Foia high above the Algarve coast, any need for a warm-down in that part of the finish area and on that particular day for the double Tour de France champion was definitely surplus to team requirements.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

More news
Jan Christen on his way to winning stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve

Jan Christen follows Tadej Pogačar's Volta ao Algarve wheel tracks with stunning win and race lead at Alto da Foía
Jonathan Milan of Lidl-Trek reacts after winning a second stage at the 2025 UAE Tour

'I used to be nervous in the finals' - Jonathan Milan establishes himself as world's best sprinter ahead of Merlier, Philipsen
Jan Christen on his way to winning stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve

Jan Christen follows Tadej Pogačar's Volta ao Algarve wheel tracks with stunning win and race lead at Alto da Foía
See more latest