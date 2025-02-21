'There was a real line to cross this time' - Stage 1 Volta ao Algarve bunch sprint 'winner' Jordi Meeus enjoy true victory on third stage

By
published

Belgian star able to claim triumph in full-on bunch sprint into Tavira

TAVIRA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 21 Jordi Meeus of Belgium and Team Red Bull BORA hansgrohe celebrates at podium as Green Points Jersey winner during the 51st Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta Stage 3 a 1835km stage from Vila Real Santo Antonio to Tavira on February 21 2025 in Tavira Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Jordi Meeus of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe celebrates at podium as Green Points Jersey winner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

It has been 48 hours since Jordi Meeus thought he had a bunch sprint 'victory' in stage 1 of the Volta ao Algarve, only to discover he and a large proportion of the peloton had been sent off course. On stage 3's finish in Tavira, the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider was the fastest once again - with the rather important difference that this time round, the triumph was his for keeps.

Last year's Tavira stage winner Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) was boxed in, but Belgium still had something to cheer about as Van Aert's compatriot Meeus set his record straight in style on the slightly rising Avenida Zeca Alfonso. 

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

More news
Caros Rodríguez (Ineos Grenaiders) at the UAE Tour

'It's always like this' - Sprinters and GC riders alike left licking wounds after double crash Friday at UAE Tour
Romain Bardet on stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve

Romain Bardet abandons Volta ao Algarve after stage 3 crash
Neilson Powless of EF Education-EasyPost on a stage start at 2025 Volta ao Algarve

'I have a good chunk of ground to make up' - Neilson Powless fights back from off-season pneumonia at Volta ao Algarve

See more latest