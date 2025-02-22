'I just wasn't strong enough' - Wout van Aert rues second missed chance in as many days in Volta ao Algarve

By
published

Visma-Lease a Bike fastman plays down questions over winner Fretin's line in sprint

Wout Van Aert and Visma-Lease a Bike at Volta ao Algarve
Wout Van Aert and Visma-Lease a Bike at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the second day running, Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) was one of the pre-race favourites for the Volta ao Algarve bunch sprint, but once again the Belgian star had to settle for seventh place in the finale.

Stage 3 to Tavira was the same finish where Van Aert won in 2024 with a last-minute blast to the line, and the even more markedly uphill finish in Faro on Saturday's stage 4 also looked to be 'made' for the Belgian to try for his first win of the season.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

