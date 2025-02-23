'There's work to come' - Primož Roglič satisfied with Volta ao Algarve despite lowkey performance

Veteran Slovenian 12th in final time trial, eighth overall in 2025 season debut

Every journey has to start somewhere, even for stars like Primož Roglič. And in just two words at the final finish line of the Volta ao Algarve  - "Yes, definitely" -  the ever-laconic Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe star confirmed he was racing at the level he had anticipated for this point in the year, and brushed away any kind of concern, on his part at least, that his lowkey performance in his first race of the 2025 season had been anywhere below his expectations. 

It was true that Roglič had come into the Algarve aiming to do his best on GC: But as the Slovenian veteran had already warned last winter he would not be looking to put on a great performance. 

