Romain Bardet abandons Volta ao Algarve after stage 3 crash

Romain Bardet (Picnic PostNL) has abandoned the Volta ao Algarve after a crash on stage 3, appearing to injure his arm.

The French veteran looked to get entangled with teammate Romain Combaud in a crash with 23km to go. Combaud was fairly swiftly back on his feet, but Bardet took longer to get up, helped by medical staff.

Although he initially got on a spare bike, Bardet did not continue racing as he was checked over. The team announced on social media that "to be safe in regards to his future health" the Frenchman would leave the race.



"It was unfortunate, he didn't see a speed bump and he lost control," teammate John Degenkolb told Cyclingnews at the finish, "he went down really hard. I don't know but I don't think he made it to the finish."



"It's a real shame because he was in really good shape and I hope he's ok."



Picnic PostNL sports director Pim Ligthart later explained to L'Équipe that Bardet had been well-placed in the bunch when the accident happened, but a rider had come close to him and Bardet had warned him by raising his hand. The Frenchman was unlucky enough to go over the speedbump just at that moment, and consequently had lost control of his bike.

Bardet was making his debut at the race and was fourth on GC at the time, after finishing fourth on yesterday's summit finish at Alto da Fóia.

The 34-year-old, in the twilight of his career, had targeted this year's Giro d’Italia for his final Grand Tour before his planned retirement from road racing midway through this season. His final road appearance was scheduled for the Critérium du Dauphiné, on home roads, before he switches his attention to gravel racing.

