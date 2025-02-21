Romain Bardet abandons Volta ao Algarve after stage 3 crash

French veteran was making his debut at the race in final season on the road

Romain Bardet on stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve
Romain Bardet on stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images)

Romain Bardet (Picnic PostNL) has abandoned the Volta ao Algarve after a crash on stage 3, appearing to injure his arm.

The French veteran looked to get entangled with teammate Romain Combaud in a crash with 23km to go. Combaud was fairly swiftly back on his feet, but Bardet took longer to get up, helped by medical staff. 

