'I want to help Ineos get back to the top'- Geraint Thomas contemplates possible management role after retirement at end of 2025

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) has confirmed that taking a management role in his current squad is an option for when he retires in 2025, with the aim of helping the team to regain the dominating position in the sport it held in the past.

However, the Welshman underlined that working with his current squad in a management role once he hangs up his wheels is far from being definitive.

"It's just something I'm thinking about and talking about," he told Cyclingnews, "but nothing's concrete at all, so I'm just looking at options."

Thomas broke the news that he could be heading for Ineos management on Daniel Benson's Substack on Friday, but 24 hours later he added that "nothing was guaranteed, but it's an option. At the moment, I'm more concentrated on enjoying my last season on the bike."

Thomas agreed that his widely varied career, mainly on the track early on to the Classics, stage racing in the middle third, and then on to Grand Tour racing in the final part, meant he would be able to assist in multiple fields if he were to remain with Ineos.

He also pointed out that he would like to see it return to the top position it held in the sport back in the day.

Thomas is the only rider now racing in Ineos who has been with the team since its inception as Sky in 2010, during which time he was an integral part of its Grand Tour success, including his own Tour de France victory in 2018.

"I feel like I've got a lot to offer, I'd love to stay involved in the sport, this team," he told Cyclingnews. "I feel like a big part of that as well, so I want to help to see it continue to move forward again and get back to the top."

There were tributes aplenty from former and current teammates alike when Thomas announced his retirement, with Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech) saying "It's the end of an era, he's had an amazing career" and Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) saying "He's unbreakable."

Regarding his final season, having raced in Australia, Thomas is currently in the Volta ao Algarve but his own goals are further down the line. He'll go onto Tirreno-Adriatico in March, and then the Volta ao Catalunya, with one last participation in the Tour de France a big goal.

"I've got plenty of progression to make," he said when asked how his Algarve ride was going so far. "But I've got four weeks after this to really knuckle down and get some good work done."