'I want to help Ineos get back to the top'- Geraint Thomas contemplates possible management role after retirement at end of 2025

Former Tour de France champion emphasises nothing definitive currently in retirement plan

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) at the Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) has confirmed that taking a management role in his current squad is an option for when he retires in 2025, with the aim of helping the team to regain the dominating position in the sport it held in the past.

However, the Welshman underlined that working with his current squad in a management role once he hangs up his wheels is far from being definitive.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

