Jan Christen follows Tadej Pogačar's Volta ao Algarve wheel tracks with stunning win and race lead at Alto da Foía

Young Swiss rider digs deep to stay ahead of teammate Almeida and key favourite Vingegaard

Jan Christen on his way to winning stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve
Jan Christen on his way to winning stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve

Six years after Tadej Pogačar claimed the first win of his pro career at the Alto do Foía in the Volta ao Algarve, history partly repeated itself for UAE Team Emirates-XRG as Pogačar's up-and-coming teammate Jan Christen clinched both the stage and the lead.

Like Pogačar back in 2019, Christen is just 20 years old and although he does not have a Tour de l'Avenir in his palmares like the Slovenian, his impressive run of victories in his first year as a pro in 2024, coupled with his recent victory this February Mallorca, already very much made the young Swiss a name to follow, too.

