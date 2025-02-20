'It shouldn't happen in cycling' - Jonas Vingegaard urges UCI and organisers to react to Volta ao Algarve stage chaos

Race begins again on stage 2 with no GC leader as fallout from stage 1 continues

Jonas Vingegaard at the start of of stage 2 in Lagoa
Double Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) called on the UCI and race organisers to react to the chaotic events of the end of stage 1 of the Volta ao Algarve, where the majority of riders went off course in the final kilometre, leading to a stage cancellation.

The organisation's error sparked surreal scenes, with Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) staying on the right side of the barriers, which was the proper course, and taking a solo stage victory, only to be told after his solo sprint he was not the winner and the race would begin for real the following day.

